The UK death toll could boost news by 40 percent

The death toll in Britain from COVID-19 is more than 40 percent higher than daily figures from the government reported on April 10, according to data in connection with deaths in the community.

The Office of National Statistics reported the death toll of 13,121 on April 10 in England and Wales, which represents Britain’s total population, compared with 9,288 in most countries. today for those who died in the hospital.

A new hospital data released on Monday shows that 16,509 people died throughout the United Kingdom.

If the United Kingdom figures show the same number, then the actual death toll for the country is estimated at 23,000 based on the latest information – and is the second victim in Europe after Italy.

But the gap between the daily and government-issued daily numbers, which is more than the ONS data, is blurred with each passing week, or it may be which is reduced by the fact that the ONS report is in the details.

COVID-19, a cervical cancer caused by the coronavirus, accounts for one-third of all fatalities published in England and Wales in April.

In London, more than half of the documents died this week cited on COVID-19.

ONS scores are linked to deaths in care homes and hospitals and are based on COVID-19 death certificates, or coronavirus fatalities.

“In residential care, there are currently two deaths from all causes, all fatalities, double the number of care homes in the past two weeks,” he told reporters. ONS statistician Nick Stripe told the BBC.

“About 17 percent of those deaths tell COVID on the death certificate.”

