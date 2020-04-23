LONDON – The United Kingdom’s economy has collapsed under the strain of coronavirus locking and government borrowing has risen to the highest level in the history of peace, increasing pressure on the government to put in place an exit strategy.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has returned to his home country after being seriously ill with COVID-19, has faced criticism from opposition politicians and some epidemiologists for reacting too slowly coronavirus outbreak.

Ministers find it difficult to explain the high death rates, limited testing and lack of protection kits, and the harsh reality of the damage to the world’s fifth-largest economy hit at home on Thursday.

“Based on previous indicators, and based on experience in other countries hit a bit earlier than the UK, we seem to be experiencing an economic recession faster and deeper than anything we have seen in the past centuries ago, or maybe even centuries, “Bank of England interest rate manager Jan Vlieghe said.

The IHS Markit / CIPS Flash UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to a new record low of 12.9 from 36.0 in March – though not near the weakest forecast in a Reuters poll of economists focused on a reading 31.4.

The United Kingdom will release 180 billion pounds ($ 222 billion) of government debt between May and July, more than it had previously planned for the entire financial year.

The government’s unpublished strategy for not avoiding lockdown is also under scrutiny. Deutsche Bank said limited testing capacity in the country was a problem.

“The UK has been left with virtually any medium to large economy around the world when it comes to coronavirus tests,” Arthur Harvey’s Arthur Harvey said in a note to clients.

“This will significantly affect the government’s ability to pursue a ‘test and trace’ approach when it comes to removing the lock.”

Secretary of Health Matt Hancock has promised to get 100,000 people per day tested by the end of April, though 22,814 tests were conducted on April 21 – the latest day for which data is available.

A total of 411,192 people have now been tested and 559,935 tests were conducted across the United Kingdom.

LOCKDOWN NOT?

Restrictions on daily life are likely to be required for the “next calendar year” due to the time required to produce and roll out vaccines or find a cure, the chief government adviser said. Chris Whitty, on Wednesday.

Britain is in the fifth week of a lockdown that only allows people to leave home for essential activities, food shopping, exercise and a host of other reasons.

The lack of testing is not enough, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said, though he added that authorities have done well to raise it to current levels.

“I think it’s awful that we can’t test a lot of people,” Lewis told ITV. “We are determined to deal with it.”

Deutsche Bank said given Britain’s population is supportive of lockout and overly concerned with the uprising, the government may find it difficult to simply ease it with a Scandinavian style of survival strategy.

“The UK will be one of the laggards when it comes to either lifting an existing lockdown, or public buying when restrictions are eased,” Deutsche Bank’s Harvey said.

However, the BoE Vlieghe paint has painted a more shady picture, saying that Britain should recover its growth pattern before the coronavirus crisis once the pandemic has passed.

“The economic potential is severely undermined at the moment but, once the pandemic is over, and other things being equal, in principle it should be returned to the pre-virus discussion,” he said. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout, William Schomberg, Paul Sandle, Costas Pitas and Kylie MacLellan Editing by Michael Holden and Frances Kerry)