The UK, France and Germany have filed a dispute over violations of the Iranian JCPOA

January 14 (UPI) – The heads of state and government of the three most influential nations in the European Union announced on Tuesday that they have relied on a dispute in the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal to maintain the pact and hold Tehran accountable for its violations pull.

Britain, France and Germany, all signatories to the agreement, said in a joint statement that they “had no choice in the face of Iranian measures.” The settlement mechanism is the most serious dispute option available under the contract.

All three nations have stated that they will continue to support the agreement after the United States’ withdrawal, but their leaders want to hold Iran accountable for a number of steps it has taken from the agreement, which is officially known as a common comprehensive action plan ,

As part of the landmark agreement, Iran has agreed to limit its nuclear research to the laboratory to lift severe economic sanctions. The aim of the agreement is to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear capabilities.

Referring to the dispute mechanism, the nations submitted complaints to a commission composed of officials from the main parties to the agreement – Britain, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, China and the European Union. If no resolution is found in the committee, the matter will be referred to the United Nations Security Council. If the Security Council could not find a solution, the original sanctions would be reinstated in what is known as a “snapback”.

“We are doing this in good faith with the overarching goal of maintaining the JCPOA and with the sincere hope of finding a way to overcome the impasse through constructive diplomatic dialogue while maintaining the agreement and remaining within its framework,” the British Foreign Minister said France and Germany in the joint announcement.

Ministers stressed that the move did not mean joining a campaign to “put maximum pressure against Iran,” as US President Donald Trump said in his efforts to impose new, unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

Iran has initiated a five-step process in recent months to reduce its commitments to the deal. Despite warnings from European signatories to reverse the course, Tehran announced the fifth step last week – ignoring the limit on the number of uranium enrichment centrifuges it can operate. Last year, the agreement exceeded the pent-up enriched uranium cap, a key element in nuclear weapons.

Trump urged Britain, France and Germany last week to follow the example of the United States and get out of the “stupid” deal. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela have said this week that they will be committed to the agreement as long as Iran abides by its terms.