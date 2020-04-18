LONDON – Doctors and health workers criticized the British government on Saturday for suggesting that personal protective equipment (PPE) worn while treating coronavirus-infected patients could be used again, as supplies is low across the country.

Britain is at or near the peak of a health crisis in which more than 15,000 people have died – the fifth highest national death of a pandemic linked to at least 150,000 deaths worldwide.

Data published on Saturday showed 15,464 people died in British hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus – an increase of 888 in 24 hours to 1600 GMT on Friday. That increase was higher than in previous days, but below the highest daily death rate of 980, seen just a week ago.

The government released a new guide to hospitals on Friday stating that alternatives to full-length gowns may be used, along with available gowns or even long-sleeved coats in the laboratory.

“This guidance is a further entry into the horrific situation that some doctors and healthcare workers continue to encounter on their own due to government failures,” said Rob Harwood, chairman of the consultant committee of the British Medical Association.

“If it is suggested that staff use the equipment again, it should be demonstrated through science and the best evidence – rather than to have it.”

A Department of Health spokesperson said the guide was to make sure staff knew what to do to reduce the risk if deficits occurred, and that the policies had stayed in line with international standards.

“We still have a lot to do to get the PPE that people need up front,” said Community Secretary Robert Jenrick when asked about the situation at the government’s daily conference.

He acknowledged the shortcomings but added that a merger was due to arrive from Turkey on Sunday containing equipment including 400,000 protective gowns.

“We are trying our best to get the equipment we need,” he said in a television interview Saturday.

The Unite union said it had told its members that they could legally refuse to work to avoid the risk of harm, describing the situation to the PPE as a “national scandal.”

The Royal College of Nursing said it was writing “in the strongest terms” to express concerns about changing policies.

The NHS Provider, a body representing hospitals and other parts of the public funded by Britain’s National Health Service, said the supply levels of gowns were critical.

“It is now clear that some trusts will run out of fully liquid repellent gowns this weekend,” the chief executive told Saffron Cordery.

Britain’s response to the outbreak of coronavirus – which has been left to European peers – has been a source of increasing political criticism for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recovering from a spell on intensive care after being infected.

The crisis saw citizens being ordered to stay home and businesses forced to close for four weeks of restrictions on daily life without shaking the British peace history. The lockdown was extended Thursday for at least three more weeks.

Queen Elizabeth effectively canceled plans to publicly celebrate her 94th birthday on Tuesday, quitting a traditional ceremonial bar salute because she thought it would not fit the current circumstances.

However, the efforts of fundraising 99-year veteran Captain Tom Moore – who has now raised more than $ 29 million for the UK’s National Health Service by walking his garden beds is continues to provide a bright spot for many Britons.

Jenrick has announced that Moore will be the guest of honor, via video link, with the opening of a new temporary coronavirus hospital in Harrogate, north England. (Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Toby Chopra and Mike Harrison)