The UK government has promised to allocate loans and loans pub, club and venue

Chancellor of official service the UK announced “emergency” package in response to coronavirus crisis, aimed at supporting the hospitality and entertainment businesses, including pubs, clubs, live music venues and theaters.

Together with Prime Minister Boris Johnson Rishi Sunako he promised today (17 March) that the government “will stand for small and large-sized businesses,” offering “guaranteed and supported by the state loan” for the support of various financial difficulties. He also promised to stay on your business, and help small firms without insurance.

“For those places of policies covering a pandemic, – he said – the government’s actions is sufficient to enable them to make demands.” This applies to issues about the impact on pubs, clubs and theaters.

“This means that any business that needs access to cash to pay the rent, their salaries, suppliers, or acquisition of shares, will have access to public loans or credit on favorable terms.” Sunako added that in case of the need for further financial support for it will be provided.

Chancellor cashier Rishi Sunako. Credit: Peter Summers / Getty Image

The Chancellor said at a news conference that it was “economic emergency”, before adding: “Never in peacetime, we are not faced with such economic struggle.”

For small and medium businesses to extend the government loan scheme to business interruption from 1.2 million. Pounds to 5 million. Pounds, without interest for the first six months. Sunako assured that these initiatives will be applied from the beginning of next week (23 March).

The Chancellor stated that extends business vacation on all firms in the hospitality industry and funding grants of up to £ 25,000 for small businesses. He also said that mortgage lenders offer a three-month mortgage holiday for those who is experiencing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus.

Earlier today Foundation Music Venue urged the UK government to abolish the British festival and use funding to ensure the future of culture in the UK against karonavirusnaga crisis.

“We asked them to cancel the Festival of Great Britain in 2022, which has already allocated 122 million pounds to the culture.” – said General Director of “Music Center Foundation” Mark David up to the NME. “We want them to take the money and put the fund assistance in the field of cultural infrastructure. This money is enough to support the venues during the interim period.”