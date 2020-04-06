The UK hospital in the UK for tests, the government said he was in charge

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is undergoing hospital tests on Monday as he still suffers from coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, but the government insists he remains ruling.

Johnson, who separated from Downing Street after being diagnosed with the virus last month, was taken to the hospital Sunday night because he still had high temperatures and his doctors felt he needed further tests.

His office and ministers said Johnson, 55, continued to run the government, that the prime minister was doing well and that he was undergoing “regular tests” as a precaution, even Downing Street declined to say which trials he would take.

“He’s going to stay in the hospital for as long as he needs to do that, but I’ve heard he’s recovering well and I hope he returns to Number 10 soon,” said Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

“This is not an emergency admission and so I hope he returns to Number 10 soon,” he said, though he was not given the time.

On March 27, Johnson became the first head of a major power to announce that he had tested positive. The 55-year-old went into isolation in an Downing Street apartment.

It is unclear how a bad prime minister can lead a government emergency response to an outburst from a hospital. Some medics have told Reuters that it is unclear what precautionary measures mean for complications of COVID-19.

With only an unpleasant collection of ancient and contradictory antecedents to go by, there is no formal succession plan that the prime minister should not be able to accomplish.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, 46, led the government’s emergency COVID-19 conference on Monday.

US President Donald Trump said Johnson was a “strong man” as he passed the country’s best wishes.

“All Americans pray for him,” Trump said. “I hope and I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

The pounds fell against the dollar at the news of Johnson’s admission to the hospital, which happened just as Queen Elizabeth delivered a rallying call Sunday night to the British.

Money was rising when Jenrick said he expected her to return to Downing Street shortly and was exchanged for $ 1.2294.

“PRECAUTIONARY TESTS”

Doctors say a person of Johnson’s age who has COVID-19 symptoms after 10 days is likely to be tested for their oxygen levels, lungs, liver and kidneys, and undergoing an electrocardiogram examination heart.

“The prime minister is clearly having a hard time getting this thing down,” said Jonathan Ball, Professor of Molecular Virology at Nottingham University.

“What this shows is how difficult it can be to predict how this infection will develop, and while most people will experience more than just an annoying cold, for others it can be a serious and sometimes life-threatening disease. . “

Medics says patients with COVID-19 can worsen after about 10 days, with some developing pneumonia. The National Health Service guidelines advise those who isolate themselves from going to the hospital unless they develop new symptoms or become unwell.

Johnson, who did not smoke, said earlier this year that he wanted to lose weight. He played tennis and while the mayor of London used to cycle around the capital.

Health officials said on Sunday that British deaths from coronavirus had risen by 621 to 4,934.

PM IN HOSPITAL

Johnson, the face of the 2016 Brexit campaign, won a decisive election victory in December before leading the United Kingdom out of the European Union on January 31.

He faced criticism initially for approving a more modest response to the novel coronavirus outbreaks than other European leaders, saying on March 3 he had shaken hands with coronavirus patients.

He changed his pace when scientific shows showed a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.

Johnson has effectively closed the fifth largest economy in the world, advising people to stay home and the elderly or sick to isolate themselves for a few weeks.

However, the virus has already penetrated the British government.

Johnson and his health minister tested positive last month and his chief medical adviser was also on his own. Johnson’s 32-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, also has symptoms but said Saturday that she is feeling better.

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton, Michael Holden and Angus MacSwan)