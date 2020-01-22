The UK House of Commons rejects changes to Brexit legislation worldwide

Boris Johnson said he would not accept changes to the withdrawal agreement. – Reuters picture

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – The House of Commons of the UK Parliament today reversed the House of Lords’ changes to the laws required to ratify the country’s divorce agreement with the European Union.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signaled that he will not accept amendments to the UK Withdrawal Agreement, which provides for the UK’s exit from the EU on January 31, when an opposition lawmaker toughens its terms.

Earlier this week, the House of Lords or the House of Lords made several changes to the law, including a post-Brexit protection clause.

But today the House of Commons, in which Johnson has a large majority, has voted to reject the changes proposed by the House of Lords, including the rights of EU citizens in Britain after the Brexit.

The bill is now being sent back to the House of Lords, where colleagues could try again to change it in a process known as ping-pong, if legislation can jump back and forth between the chambers until both sign it off.

Historically, the Lords will not permanently block legislation if it were part of the government’s election platform, and the disagreement is not expected to affect the law change that could take place tomorrow. – Reuters