The UK is unlikely to relax coronavirus locking until the end of the May -top epidemiologist

LONDON – Britain will not rest on strict lockdown policies until the end of May, a top government adviser said on Saturday, warning that coronavirus outbreaks should first be slow and severe testing should be introduced.

Neil Ferguson, a leading professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, said work was being done to establish how to introduce more relaxed policies.

“We want to move into a situation where at least the end of May will be able to substitute some less intensive measures, more technology-based and testing, for the complete lockdown we have today,” he told BBC Radio.

“A lot of work is being done to look at how we can change some of the most intense social journeys currently in a regime that is more based on intensive testing, very fast access to testing, monitoring of contract relationships.

“But in order to replace that regime with what we do today, we need to bring down the case numbers.”

The government put Britain in a wide lockdown, closing pubs, restaurants and almost all shops, while banning social gatherings and ordering people to stay home unless it was really important to venture out. .

On Friday, Britain’s death from global pandemic rose to 3,605, with 38,168 people testing positive for the highly contagious respiratory disease known as COVID-19.

A second senior government adviser, chief justice of the model Graham Medley, told The Times newspaper on Saturday that he feared that Britain had painted itself in a corner with no clear exit from a strategy that harming the economic and mental well-being of the majority of the population.

