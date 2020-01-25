The UK proposal to limit the role of Huawei in the most “pragmatic” path of 5G networks, says the expert

Reports that the United Kingdom plans to limit the use of Huawei equipment to less critical parts of Britain’s 5G networks, the most “pragmatic position” for the country, says a British cyber security expert .

Sources announced to Reuters this week that senior government officials spoke on the recommendation on Wednesday, although a final decision is expected at a meeting to be held next week by the UK National Security Council.

“The UK’s position is that Huawei excludes the most sensitive parts of the 5G network, but it will make it possible to deliver components to what is called the ‘edge’ of the network,” said James Sullivan, a researcher at the Royal United Services Institute, an independent defense and security think tank in London.

The risk of a breach of privacy is less likely in that part of the network, Sullivan told The House of CBC Radio.

5G technology will dramatically improve data connection speeds, but experts have long warned that China could force Huawei to access users’ personal data, with Sullivan saying that the company has “many more software errors” than other suppliers.

Canada’s decision is pending

The move by the British government will leave Canada as the only undecided nation within the Five Eyes network for intelligence sharing, at a time when the country is struggling with its tense relationship with China.

The first phase of extradition hearings for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was closed in Vancouver this week, while a Lower House commission for relations between Canada and China held its first meeting across the country.

But Sullivan was careful when it came to the suggestion that the mediocre UK approach might work here.

“One of the reasons I think that Huawei’s decision in the UK is actually pretty strong is because the UK has investigated this equipment. The (National Cyber ​​Security Center) works very closely with Huawei and it identified a lot of what it called “filthy” “engineering,” Sullivan said.

“It’s professional judgment that Huawei didn’t intentionally manipulate this equipment … so Canada really needs to rely on its own technical authorities to make that assessment.”

Public security minister Bill Blair said Tuesday that “there are a number of other important economic and even geopolitical considerations that are being considered” regarding the decision of Canada. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

The Canadian government has been debating for more than a year about whether or not to allow Huawei equipment in Canada’s 5G networks. Bill Blair, Minister of Public Security, says Friday that the discussions are ongoing.

“The conversation we will have with our Five Eyes partners is important, but my first and only real priority is the safety and security of Canadians and the security of our digital environment,” Blair said. “That is what we focus on and those are the issues that will determine our decision.”

Sullivan: United Kingdom defies Trump’s ‘wrong characterization’

In response to the question whether the Trump government – which has put pressure on the UK to support a complete ban – would see the position as a risky move, Sullivan disagreed.

“I think (it is) a very wrong characterization of many about what the UK has actually done, because it has dramatically limited Huawei access to UK networks,” he said. “This debate amounted to something like everything or nothing. It is very binary.”

Sullivan said that while concentrating discussions on Huawei devices on political arguments is necessary and understandable, it has been taken away from the technical discussion underlying the debate.

“I think a lot of people here play a pretty zero sum game, only forbidding Huawei is the golden ticket to secure 5G networks,” he said. “That’s just not true.”