Sergey Sokolovsky recently passed the new recruit exam. At his debut in March, the 22-year-old became the first Ukrainian in professional sumo.

However, he will not be the first rikishi to have a connection to the Eastern European nation.

The father of Yokozuna Taiho, one of the greatest writers of all time, and the man who held the record for most titles for over half a century was an ethnic Ukrainian.

However, Taiho never saw his father again while fleeing the Soviet invasion of Sakhalin with his mother. He looked for him when he visited the Soviet Union in the 1960s, but it was in vain.

During the evacuation, Taiho’s mother fell ill and forced her to get off at Wakkanai instead of going to Otaru. This saved their lives when the ship they were traveling on was torpedoed and sunk before it reached its destination.

After a difficult childhood in poverty in Hokkaido, Taiho began participating in sumo when he was only 16 years old. But when he retired a decade and a half later, he was one of the most legendary rikishi in sumo history.

It took 50 years for many of Hakuho’s records to be broken by him, but Taiho still ranks second in overall championships (32), unbeaten championships (eight) and consecutive championships (six).

He was so popular during his reign that there was a popular saying that the three things that all children liked were “Kyojin, Taiho, Tamagoyaki” – the Yomiuri Giants, Taiho and Japanese style omelets.

After his retirement, Taiho was given the rare honor of continuing to perform as a sumo elder under his ring name.

Kitanoumi, Chiyonofuji and Takanohana are the only other men to be offered the same status.

Otake Stall, which Taiho built in 1971, still exists and has a sign above the door that says Taiho Dojo.

Naya, a 19-year-old grandson of Taiho, is currently in the third highest division of the sport and is considered the star of the future.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Shodai among the trios for first place

Shodai leads a group of three men who are leading the New Year Grand Sumo tournament after defeating the other ranked players in a fight against Hokutofuji on Thursday to remain undefeated.