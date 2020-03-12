The UK’s pro-LGBT ambassador body calls for the presidency to take over

Former anti-gay Shi’ite leader Jawad Al-Khalisi is speaking in 2019 (Twitter / @ CompetMena)

The UK Embassy in support of LGBT + rights in Iraq has sparked outrage over calls for British and US officials to be deported.

On March 3, the British ambassador to Iraq sent word of thanks to IraQueer, an organization representing “leading the first LGBT + movement”.

“We acknowledge the important role IraQueer has played in promoting the rights of homosexuals,” the tweet said. “We welcome the recent approval by the Iraqi government for the right to life, regardless of sex. Live and give life to others.”

Homosexuality is not a crime in Iraq but discrimination is rampant and LGBT + people are inclined to be treated fairly and to kill honorably.

The disease was quickly eradicated but it caused a lot of frustration among the Iraqi people, in part because they came up with a campaign to get rid of the opposition, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

It drew the attention of a Shiite cleric, Jawad Al-Khalisi, who sparked an outrage at the governor’s palace on March 8, five days after the controversy over a tweet he tweeted.

He urged leaders and intellectuals not to condemn the “British and American crimes against their call”, and demanded that British and US expatriates be removed from Iraq, that they were “abusive”, and that their “captains advocate” shameful and sexist or heterosexual women ”.

Al-Khalisi has denied that the Iraqi government recognizes the rights of homosexuals, claiming that all of them have “violated the rights of Iraq” while trying to assert “Iraq” by the Iraqi government.

A tweet by the UK ambassador to Iraq was seen by MEMRI before it was canceled

MEMRI noted that the Iraqi government has not denied or confirmed whether it will recognize the rights of LGBT + people.

However, Iraqi Twitter users have shared a Iraq report issued by the UN that stated that “Iraqi law does not discriminate against people of any gender, and does not endorse or condone using any form of violence against them” .

The report also said that Iraq’s domestic law protects “the rights and freedoms of all people, including the right to life and physical integrity”.

Stephen Hickey, the British ambassador to Iraq, did not respond to any criticism on Twitter and did not say anything about his desire to leave the country amid the economic crisis.