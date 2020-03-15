The UN angry as hundreds of migrants linked to Europe stopped and sent

CAIRO (AP) – Libya’s coast guard intercepted more than 400 migrants with a European border on the country’s Mediterranean coast and returned them to the capital of Tripoli for the last 24 hours, the migratory agency said on Sunday. the UN

The International Organization for Migration said on Saturday that 301 migrants in three boats were intercepted and returned to Tripoli. On Sunday, another 105 migrants in two boats were intercepted.

He said most of the migrants were taken to detention centers in Libya, where there are “serious security concerns”.

Some migrants escaped to the landing point as the vessels were returned to shore, IOM said.

“It is unacceptable that this continues despite repeated calls to end the return of vulnerable persons to detention and ill-treatment,” said Safa Msehli, a spokesman for the IOM.

The UN wants the first EU-funded Somali, Syrian and German-Romanian plans https://t.co/BfeYYMXVQa

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 26, 2019

Libya, which has been in chaos after the 2011 uprising that long defeated and assassinated dictator Moammar Gadhafi, has become a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing the war and poverty in Europe.

Most migrants make a dangerous journey on poorly equipped and unsafe rubber boats. IOM said earlier this month that its estimated death toll from migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean past the “dark milestone” of 20,000 deaths since 2014.

In recent years, the European Union has teamed up with coast guard and other Libyan forces to stop the flow of migrants.

Rights groups say the efforts have left migrants at the mercy of brutal armed groups or confined to squalid, crowded detention centers that lack adequate water and food.

The EU agreed earlier this year to end a smuggling operation against migrants involving only surveillance aircraft and instead deploying military vessels to concentrate on obtaining a United Nations embargo on The UN weapons were considered key to ending the relentless war in Libya.

UN says Greece suspends non-legal asylum claims https://t.co/QL4hJjbG4s

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 4, 2020

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London