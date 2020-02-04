The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is released

Nicolas Cage will play the lead role in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will now be billed for March 19, 2021.

The film, in which the actor is cast as a fictional version of himself, is directed by Tom Gormican based on a script written together with Kevin Etten.

Cage was last seen in Panos Cosmato’s violent thrill ride Mandy and the eerie Grand Isle of Southern Gothic.

The unbearable weight of massive talent was first announced last November, and the production company Lionsgate was in talks to seal the deal.

In the plot, Cage will work towards a role in a Tarantino film, but will reluctantly take a job to attend a Mexican billionaire’s birthday party.

Things are changing, kidnapping and drug cartels play a role – and Cage needs to take the opportunity to save lives.

No other cast members have been confirmed for “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and it is still unclear whether filming has already started.

In the meantime, Nicolas Cage has responded to online calls for him to play Superman and explains that he would much rather take on the role of a villain.

Later that year, Cage will appear in Richard Stanley’s Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space.