The Uncommitted: The Uncommitted – Album Review

The former frontman of Sons of Ishmael returns with a clash of hardcore and mountain music. Nathan Brown says it often gives the necessary variety to a genre that can be overly generic.

Do you remember the sons of Ishmael? They were a Canadian hardcore band that I can remember I heard on John Peel in the late 1980s and I remember seeing their name on at least one British distribution list. Their Hayseed Hardcore 7 even reached the Top 100 of the 80s in Pushead’s list in 1990 when he finally called it a day writing the Puszone feature for Thrasher skate magazine. Perhaps the culmination of their fame? They delivered fast, short bursts of hardcore that didn’t differ too much from early DRI.

This new project, The Uncommmitted, includes Tim Freeborn, vocalist of the aforementioned Sons of Ishmael. The man has not softened with age! The screaming vocals are a continuation of his earlier work. The general sound of The Uncommitted also shows some similarities with Sons of Ishmael, but is in no way a copy. They have short songs (20 in 14 minutes). Drums, guitar and bass all play in a sprint.

With the advantages of modern technology, this has a much clearer production than Sons or Ishmael and there are some surprises. Lap steel guitar is one of them. It doesn’t sound out of place (in much the same way that it didn’t sound out of place for the Damned to have a slide guitar on One Way Love) and in fact it adds to the depth of the album. Let’s face it, over the years there have been quite a few hardcore albums that repeat almost one song 15 times as if the drill sergeant on the microphone is trying to suppress you. “Yes, okay, whatever you say, just stop yelling at me … please!”. Do not get me wrong. There is nothing wrong with a screaming man in the corner and his fast angry band. But a bit of variety goes a long way. Less is sometimes more. You get a short breather for your brain to process things a little and when the next attack starts, it sounds all the more intense.

The variety presented by this album is refreshing because, in addition to the hillbilly slide guitar, shades of early punk bands and pre-punk bands are viewed from the thrash. Wire, The Damned, 999 … yes, those who played fast in the early days … maybe there is even a little MC5 (or is it Hendrix?) In part of the guitar work. So we find the non-dedicated lurking on that lonely mountain crossing where the roads to hardcore, punk and bluegrass meet.

The songs usually have interesting intros based on different genres before they come to rest in the 30-60 seconds of ruthless hardcore that ends at an abrupt stop. I like an abrupt stop. I like an album that has been withdrawn and not over-produced. The strange song has a break in the middle, such as Don’t Wake Me with its funky bass line and atmospheric steel guitar or Fail Is Me where the fist pumping catchy chorus fails in an AC / DC or Lynyrd Skynyrd-style guitar break again around the get a job.

More traditional music forms can be felt here and there. If Czolgosz Was An Onanist takes a standard rock’n’roll format of 12 bar and delivers it at high speed, making it feel like an MDC number, but with more surly vocals. “68 Comeback is more mid-tempo and has an almost psychedelic use of that lap steel guitar. The Dusk of Nations starts as a national anthem on speed, before the hardcore riff comes into effect. Other notable tracks are the opener, Omnicide, which starts with the tempo changes you had here in the early days, then My Name is Earl-style slide guitar before settling on a shouty hardcore song and a cover of Nothing by The Fugs.

The song is generally as gloomy as a winter prairie with titles and lyrics that are either hilarious or sick. Almost what I want from punk bands. From the opener Omnicide to the suicidal venting of Ole, The Styx and I Want To Euthanize Me. From Best Hell to The Pleasures of Geophagy. (I had to look geophagically, it is an eating disorder in which an individual absorbs earthly substances such as chalk, soil, mud and clay.) Mankind and society also get a well-deserved kick in the nuts. Punk is meant to make you feel uncomfortable instead of feeling comfortable. The only concern is whether this is nihilstic fear or a blueprint of a man with a box full of weapons on the edge!

The record label Never Met A Stranger really interests me. They are two artists who have done fieldwork recording Old Time Musicians in Central Appalachia and you can watch movies of these musicians on the website. They will publish a book in the spring that looks at landscape and industry and musical traditions in the US. Because they both grew up with hardcore, they have the DIY aesthetic. They record, mix, design and even have a good friend to do their mastering. They finance everything themselves and see the label as a labor of love. The old is combined with the new, it seems very appropriate that the cover art for this album uses illustrations from 1700 and 1869.

This will appeal to fans of fast hardcore bands such as MDC (not quite at Los Crudos speed!). If you like early work by thrashers Corrosion of Conformity, DRI and Attitude Adjustment before they take over the metal completely, it will appeal to you. The hardcore sensitivities and angry vocals point to faster songs from Youth of Today and modern hardcore bands such as fellow Canadians Career Suicide. That should be sufficient comparisons to induce appetite. If you are interested, go to the site of the label to order a copy.

