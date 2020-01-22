The Undercard between Danny Garcia and Ivan Redkach for this weekend is certain

RINGSIDE 22/01/2020

“Amanda Westcott

SHOWTIME Sports will broadcast three fights with three unbeaten young talents live on Saturday, January 25th at the Barclays Center, home of BROOKLYN BOXING ™, at an event undercut by Premier Boxing Champions. Two-part world champion Danny “Swift” García.

Before the SHOWTIME broadcast, the undefeated super light builder Patrick Harris (18: 0, 9 KOs) from Washington, DC, against Clay Burns (8: 6: 2, 4 KOs) from Alexandria, La., Will start streaming offer on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

In another eight-round attraction, Keeshawn Williams (6-0-1, 2 KOs) from District Heights, MD, meets Gaku Takahashi (16-10-1, 8 KOs) from Yuburi, Japan. In an opening round of streaming coverage, unbeaten middleweight prospect Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson, a native of Baltimore and trained by Calvin Ford, will face Antonio Louis Hernandez of Kansas City.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN streams live online on the YouTube channel of SHOWTIME Sports and the Facebook page of SHOWTIME Boxing, which lead to the show SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME.

The event is led by two-part world champion Garcia, who returns to the ring to take on the hard-hitting brawler Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach in a 12-round welterweight title eliminator. In the co-feature, former united 154-pound champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd returns in a 10-round super welterweight competition against Francisco “Chia” Santana, and sensational super bantamweight Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton has to surrender unbeaten to Arnold Khegai in a 12-round Super Bantamweight WBO title eliminator to open the show.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN is moderated by Brian Campbell and Luke Thomas and offers a preview and analysis of the evening’s SHOWTIME show. Ray Flores will name Ringside’s live sub-card action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Steve Farhood.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and DSG Promotions, are now available and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express box office in the Barclays Center. Group discounts are available on 844-BKLYN-GP. The fight Fulton vs. Khegai is funded in collaboration with Salita Promotions.

25-year-old Harris became a professional after an extremely successful amateur career in 2014 and has steadily increased his resistance as he built up his unbeaten resume. The nephew of the former two-part world champion Lamont Peterson and his brother Anthony Harris come from a boxer family. His father, Patrice “Boogie” Harris, is a well-known trainer at the Headbangers Gym in Washington, DC. The damp south paw was active in 2019 and fought four times. He won a TKO victory over Joaquim Carneiro in November and won in March through a decision led by his uncles.

Williams, a 22-year-old junior player from Maryland, has won five fights in a row since a draw in just his second professional match. Williams returns to his second direct fight at the Barclays Center after dismantling Mario Alberto Perez Navarro in a first round of TKO on Adam Kownacki’s card against Chris Arreola in August.

19-year-old Southpaw Simpson has been an active young professional since his debut in December 2018, when he celebrated five victories in 2019. Simpson was a buddy of the unbeaten double super featherweight and the current WBA title holder Gervonta Davis 12-time National Champion and 6-time Silver Glove Champion as an amateur. He honed his skills at the Upton Boxing Center in West Baltimore under the watchful eye of his trainer Ford.

The offer is rounded off by Staten Islands Kenny Robles (7: 1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round fight against Patterson, New Jersey’s Rickey Edwards (12: 4, 3 KOs) and Steven Torres (1: 0), 1 KO ) from Reading, Pennsylvania against Williamsville, New York, Dakota Witkopf (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-round duel and the pro-debut of East Orange, New Jersey’s Rajon Chance in a super-bantamweight four-round duel against Rockville, Maryland’s Akihiro Nakamura (1st : 0).