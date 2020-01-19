The underrated role of Gini Wijnaldum in the success of Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool

% MINIFYHTML06b53e7cf07bba3dfd250a9f10d66f6211%

Liverpool Gini Wijnaldum is an underestimated part of the team’s success

Speaking of Sky Sports Earlier this month, Jurgen Klopp was asked which of his Liverpool players could become managers. He wasn’t sure if one of them would want to do it, but one of the names he invented was his midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

“Gini could certainly do it if he wanted to,” Klopp said.

Against Manchester United on Sunday, it was easy to see why.

Highlights of Liverpool's victory over Manchester United

For now, Wijnaldum is still a player and which player. But the proof of conscience that helps to turn the games on his side was in the 2-0 win over Anfield: you just have to look beyond all the other stars on this side of Liverpool.

Wijnaldum did not score against United, although it was close. He skillfully finished past David de Gea in the first half to be judged only offside by the narrowest margins. Liverpool’s goals were scored by Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

There was also no help for Wijnaldum. Perhaps there is no surprise there. Unlike 13 of his Liverpool teammates, he has not yet registered an assistant in Premier League games this season. They were looked after here by Trent Alexander-Arnold and, yes, even goalkeeper Alisson.

The last five, Alisson and the defense, were again the heroes.

There are seven clean sheets in a row for Liverpool. They did not give in to the Premier League because they won 5-2 against Everton in early December. But Klopp acknowledges that it is a team effort and praised the defense of his attackers during his post-match interview.

Response from Captain Jordan Henderson after Liverpool's victory

Klopp clearly underestimates the role of no player in this Liverpool team, but it is too easy for others to ignore midfield. That is why it was satisfactory to see that Jordan Henderson’s efforts were recognized with the prize for the man of the game against United.

I could easily have gone to Wijnaldum.

Without purpose and without help. According to Opta there are no free spaces or interceptions. Even his teammates in midfield made many more tackles and repaired the ball more often than the Dutchman.

And yet, while watching the game, seeing the positions he took and the way in which Wijnaldum continued to put pressure on United, his influence should not be underestimated.

Klopp hinted at the press conference after the game when he talked about the problems the United system posed to his team. “When we saw the alignment, it was very clear what they wanted to do,” he said. “The children have used the rooms very well.”

Wijnaldum heat map of Liverpool’s victory over Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer focused on shutting down some of the most obvious threats. Alexander-Arnold could have found Van Dijk from the corner, but the flying party actually tried fewer moves out of the open game than in every full game he played at Anfield all season. Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams denied him the usual space on that flank.

Instead, Liverpool looked at the other wing for weakness.

“We have talked a lot about the accumulation of Shaw and Williams that stop that right side, but it is this left side of Liverpool that causes the problems,” said Gary Neville in a joint comment to Sky Sports.

United closed the right flank for Liverpool to create patterns for the left pass

In the first half, more than twice as many attacks focused on the left of Liverpool as they doubled, sometimes tripled, to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The American side had a steamy afternoon, but much of it was due to the positioning of Wijnaldum.

The odds for Liverpool were often in those interior spaces and it was the midfielder who found him, not just for his invalid goal, but again and again.

It was along that line that he showed a lot of power in pushing Andreas Pereira from the start before he left Shaw. That small vision of his gifts brought strong cheers, followed by chants of his home defender name, a reminder that although Wijnaldum may be underestimated, he is certainly not an unknown hero in Anfield.

Shortly thereafter I came in when Roberto Firmino failed. It was typical of his conscience. There was even a subtle fingertip that told Andrew Robertson not to go over to him, even when he was behind, but to look at Sadio Mane, who was free in him. That would have brought the second goal if Mane’s touch had been slightly better.

Wijnaldum places the ball past David de Gea only to see the goal thrown away

There were some highlights from him. The nutmeg that he made for Harry Maguire in the middle circle will be reproduced by Liverpool fans for a while, you could imagine. Some have preferred Fred’s within their own half. Indifference personified.

But for the most part, his role was simply to preserve the ball with great body strength and bring it to the field for his team. Just keep going.

There is still a lot of talk about what this midfield in Liverpool cannot do. Maybe it’s time for the approach to shift to what these world champions can do.

Even the absence of Fabinho has not prevented them.

The personal record of Wijnaldum in the past 12 months shows that he was only once on the losing side in the 43 games he started for Liverpool at the time. That was the 3-0 loss as a visitor to Barcelona, ​​a result that seemed to be considered a personal insult, as he then scored twice to reverse the game.

The man who was the leader of PSV for the Eredivisie title at the age of 24 has proven himself a leader, even though he does not have the armband in Liverpool.

Gini Wijnaldum is an important part of the Klopp team. And, who knows, someday I could handle them.

