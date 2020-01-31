The unemployment rate in December remains unchanged at 2.2% as there is still a labor shortage in Japan

The unemployment rate in December remained unchanged at 2.2 percent compared to the previous month. This reflects the continuing labor shortage due to the rapidly graying population, as government data showed on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the number of unemployed was 1.45 million in the reporting month, a decrease of 140,000 over the previous year.

Among them, 620,000 people voluntarily left their jobs, 110,000 fewer than in the previous year, 370,000 were looking for new jobs, 10,000 more and 200,000 had been laid off, unchanged from the previous year.

The number of people in employment rose for the 84th consecutive month by 810,000 to 67.37 million in December. Of these, 30 million were women, an increase of 660,000 over the previous year, and 9.02 million were 65 years or older, an increase of 470,000.

A ministry official said that the employment situation “continues to improve” as more women and people find employment in the 1960s or older.

Koichi Fujishiro, chief economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, said the drop in unemployment indicated that the structural trend of the labor crisis would not reverse so quickly.

“While the unemployment rate remains at the low level of the economic bubble (late 1980s and early 90s), the labor shortage will continue,” he said.

According to separate data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs, the availability of jobs in December has remained unchanged since September at 1.57. The ratio shows that there were 157 vacancies for every 100 job seekers.

The proportion of the working age population between 15 and 64 years with jobs rose year-on-year by 0.9 percentage points to 77.9 percent. The rate of working women in this age group rose by 1.7 percentage points to 71.3 percent, that of men by 0.1 percentage points to 84.4 percent.

The annual average unemployment rate for 2019 was 2.4 percent, unchanged from 2018, the lowest level since 1992.