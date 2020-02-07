The unemployment rate will drop to 3.2 percent in Malaysia in the fourth quarter of 2019

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 / PRNewswire / – The unemployment rate fell to 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.3 percent in the previous quarter. This emerges from the Malaysia Labor Force Survey Report of the fourth quarter of 2019.

The chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin stated that the number of employed and employed persons increased by 2.1 percent (15.77 million) and 2.2 percent (15.25 million) compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

He said the activity rate increased 0.2 percent year-over-year to 69.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the labor force participation of women rose by 0.1 percent to 56.1 percent compared to the previous quarter and in the same period for men rose by 0.2 percent to 81.1 percent statement here today.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the number of employees with a university degree increased by 3.5 percent from 4.28 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 4.43 million.

Detailed information on the report can be found in the eStatistics application on the website of the Statistical Office at www.dosm.gov.my. – Bernama