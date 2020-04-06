The unexpected Clare Crawley object lasted after the Bachelor

Shortly after ABC announced that Clare Crawley would be the next Bachelorette, the network released the cast of enthusiasts who will fight for her love for next season. However, while the producers deliberately sought a more “mature” lead, the young cast made a lot of criticism. Even Juan Pablo Galavis decided to add his two minutes.

“WE ARE ALREADY WAITING FOR THE GREEKS for the time of laClarewCrawley Bachelorette and they will be INTERESTED watching them hit the KIDS in their 20s … I think this may be the 3rd SEASON Im [sic] they will watch”, the 38-year-old former football star tweeted.

According to Us Weekly, a fan replied: “I knew you would have some kind of jealous little response to it.” Juan Pablo replied, “Crazy? I just see him imagine …” But Clare’s shot wasn’t far behind. “And yet you are here, over 99% old and still unable to exercise compassion and kindness …”.

Even host Chris Harrison showed his support when he repeated Clare’s rebuttal. “And that’s why it’s our #Bachelorette,” he wrote. “He plays chess, while the others play checkers.”

Unfortunately, however, Clare’s season remains uncertain, which means that many men will have to be reprinted. But, since most fans agreed that the current show wasn’t right for Clare, maybe this new replay will hold the key to true love for his favorite fan!