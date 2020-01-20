The unexpected rise of the utopian communities of the 21st century

A growing number of people are starting to live in wanted communities for surprisingly pragmatic reasons.

Terraformer1 / Creative Commons

When people speak of utopias, they generally speak of communities that existed in the past – spaces that have not existed for centuries and that exist more than historical footnotes than anything else. In the 1960s there was another wave of municipalities, most of which no longer existed or were transformed into something that completely deviated from their founding principles.

These days, for example, when the discussion about people who build communities around shared beliefs and values ​​is often criticized, these are the reviews by conservative writer Rod Dreher in 2018. Dreher wrote about being inspired by monastic communities was repeatedly criticized in his books and essays for dealing with races.

However, a recent Mike Mariani article in T Magazine suggests that utopian communities may experience the most unlikely comeback. It begins with a visit to the East Wind Community in Missouri, founded in 1974. On their website, they are described as an “income-sharing, egalitarian community in the rural Ozarks,” and Mariani’s description of space sounds idyllically impractical. Consider:

Everyone has to be somewhere, but nobody is in a hurry. There are no smartphones in sight. The collective feels like a farm, an employment agency, and a busy household in which there is a lot of work to do but many hands to borrow.

As it turns out, there is an information organization for spaces like East Wind – the Foundation for Intentional Community. According to T Magazine, the Foundation’s newest directory included 1,200 communities where around 100,000 people lived.

Mariani also talks about another, similar community – Cedar Moon, Oregon – that offers another interesting reason why cohabitation has returned.

“Cedar Moon is not disconnected from the electricity grid, but its residents have dramatically lower CO2 emissions than the average American because they share resources, grow most of their own products, use composting toilets, and heat their homes with wood-burning stoves.” Mariani writes. It is not difficult to see the appeal of such a space.

Appealing too? The research shows that residents of such communities are among the happiest people on the planet. Does this mean that this is a way of life for everyone? Probably not – but for a kind of community that seems deeply idealistic, the number of pragmatic reasons for living there shouldn’t be neglected.

