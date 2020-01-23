The unfortunate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sets another unwanted record in the Man Utd Premier League when the fans sing against the Glazer family

Manchester United officially has the worst season in Premier League history.

For the first time since the 1992/93 opening campaign, the Red Devils have not reached 40 points in 24 games in one season after their embarrassing 0-2 loss to Burnley.

Sunday’s loss to league leaders Liverpool was exacerbated on Wednesday when the Clarets celebrated their first win in Old Trafford since 1962.

AFP or licensor

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set another unwanted record for Manchester United

Chris Wood opened the game and an unforgettable 2-0 win was offered by Claret’s favorite Jay Rodriguez, whose breathtaking goal clouded the mood of the United Believers.

The vast majority of fans were on their feet when Old Trafford chanted “Get up if you hate glazier” while club vice president Ed Woodward also took a hit.

It looks like United is fifth in the table and is only 34 points – 30 points behind leaders Liverpool and as much as the Wolves in seventh.

The Red Devils will take sides with Nuno at home on Saturday before traveling to Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

United has never scored lower in this phase of a Premier League season

Getty Images – Getty

The new captain Harry Maguire couldn’t stop Burnley from hitting twice

The 4-0 win against the Blues on the opening weekend seems to be a very distant memory at this point, and if maximum points are not scored in the two upcoming games, this can result in a clear day form between the Red Devils and the Champions League Lead places.

Perhaps even more worrying is the fact that Sheffield United is just one point behind Solskjær’s team and there are still games to be expected against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

If you can’t win at least one win in the next two games, Manchester United could subside in the lower half of the table as the season heads towards an inevitable end.