The ‘unique’ German hotshot wished by Liverpool and 4 other Leading League sides this summer season

Soccer all over the world could now be halted but the transfer rumours will in no way stop.

1 of the significant moves that could materialize this summer season consists of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who has attracted the interest of a amount of leading golf equipment.

Getty Photos – Getty

Werner appears to be set to go to the Premier League this summer

Bayern Munich generally get initial dibs on signing a German participant who is executing nicely in the Bundesliga but it is recognized Werner prefers a swap to the Leading League this summertime.

Liverpool are the favourites to land Werner, on the other hand, 4 other sides in the English prime flight are in competition to indication him much too.

And a great effectiveness about two legs in the Champions League against Tottenham will have completed him loads of favours as effectively.

But what is all the discuss about? talkSPORT.com has taken an in-depth seem to give you all you need to have to know about Werner…

Timo Werner – Bundesliga 2019/20

Age: 24

Club: Red Bull Leipzig

Posture: Forward

Nationality: German

Bundesliga appearances: 25

Starts: 24

Plans: 21

Helps: 7

Pictures per sport: 3.8

Prosperous dribbles per recreation: 1.8

What is the gossip?

Rumours about Werner’s potential have been hotting up for some time now, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester Metropolis and Tottenham all getting connected to him.

The reports recommend leaving Leipzig is unavoidable and Liverpool looks to be his most likely place with Jurgen Klopp comprehended to be a big fan of his countryman.

Werner has not produced any solution of his admiration for Liverpool, describing them as the ‘best staff in the entire world.’

Whilst Klopp was coy on the comments, stating: “I like that when players speak about us they are positive, rather than indicating ‘that’s the previous club I would ever go to’.

“From that issue of look at it’s naturally pleasant, but which is all, there’s very little else to say about it.”

Getty Visuals – Getty

Timo Werner is one particular of the most popular houses in Europe now

Chelsea are recognized to be Liverpool’s closest rivals for Werner’s signature as Frank Lampard’s adult men glance to enhance their front line.

Even so, a different report implies that Werner is ‘torn’ amongst a few Leading League golf equipment in Liverpool, Manchester Metropolis and Manchester United.

In the meantime, Tottenham have a short while ago been thrown in the race to indication Werner as speculation surrounding star striker Harry Kane’s long term at the club intensifies.

Club occupation so far

Werner started off his career with Stuttgart, which is where by he was born, and broke into their first-team in 2013 aged just 17.

Getty Photos – Getty

Werner joined Stuttgart at 6 several years outdated right before leaving in 2016

He only scored 15 objectives in 3 years but Leipzig noticed anything in him and signed him in the summer time of 2016 for 10 million euros, which is roughly £8.8m.

But he hit the floor operating and fired in an spectacular 21 aims in 31 Bundesliga appearances in 2016/17 and obtained an additional 21 ambitions for Leipzig in all competitions the adhering to campaign, together with three in the Champions League.

Previous year was not as prolific for Werner as he scored 19 in all competitions but quite a few clubs throughout Europe ended up getting ever extra persuaded about his skills.

Werner has taken his match and scoring to the future level this term nevertheless, inspite of enjoying in a a little bit deeper job below Julian Nagelsmann.

He’s scored 27 plans so much, including a winner against Spurs in the Champions League last-16 and a amazing brace towards Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Give COVID-19 the pink card

The faster we get the job done collectively to stop coronavirus spreading, the quicker we can get back again into the pubs, the fitness centers and stadiums and arenas to see stay sport again…

Keep AT Home. Only leave for the following applications:

to shop for basic essentials – only when you truly need to

– only when you truly need to to do one variety of workout a working day – these types of as a run, stroll or cycle, by yourself or with other men and women you stay with

– these types of as a run, stroll or cycle, by yourself or with other men and women you stay with for any health-related need – for illustration, to pay a visit to a pharmacy or deliver necessary materials to a susceptible human being

– for illustration, to pay a visit to a pharmacy or deliver necessary materials to a susceptible human being to journey to and from work – but only where by this is completely required

For a lot more details and ideas, stop by the NHS web page.

The federal government has also issued more depth on what we can do through lockdown.

Everyone should do what they can to end coronavirus spreading.

How a lot is he likely to cost?

All kinds of figures fly close to when a higher-profile transfer is in the pipeline but the most recent experiences counsel Werner is readily available for a dare we say cheap selling price in today’s sector.

Werner is valued at £72m by Transfermarkt.com but his small launch clause in his Leipzig agreement, which expires in June 2023, indicates he could be signed for £51m.

The coronavirus pandemic is placing a money strain on soccer so this is arguably the largest obstacle blocking him from getting a transfer as golf equipment could want to save some money this summertime.

information

UFC 249 cancelled, Messi slams ‘lies’, FA ratify decision to cancel non-league seasons

most current

Transfer news Reside: Arsenal vs United for France ace, Chelsea advised to steer clear of Coutinho

overpriced

Chelsea urged not to sign Coutinho for £80m as he is ‘not a top, top player’

THE Finest

Liverpool fan explains why Gentleman United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the genuine GOAT

intelligent clip

David Luiz plays rock, paper, scissors with his reflection… and loses

dollars

Person United owe staggering £169m in transfer service fees on likes of Fernandes and Maguire

most up-to-date

Liverpool transfer information: Why Werner could be poor for Salah, Coutinho shock PL return

round-up

Male United transfer information: Club optimistic in excess of Sancho offer, Rodriguez an choice

Global experience

Werner is lucky to be from a place that tends to do well at significant tournaments but his only winners’ medal at senior level to day arrived as component of the Germany squad that won the 2017 Confederations Cup – a match where by he netted 3 situations.

Nonetheless, the World Cup the adhering to calendar year was an completely forgettable practical experience for the Germans, who went out at the team stage with two defeats. Everybody in their squad was underneath par but this was a specially disappointing match for Werner.

He was tipped to exhibit the earth what he was all about but didn’t get on the scoresheet the moment.

Getty Visuals – Getty

Werner started off all of Germany’s group matches but did not discover the net the moment

But his 34 objectives in 48 matches at youth degree proves he’s constantly value selecting and Germany have trapped by him. He has eleven objectives in 29 appearances for the countrywide side and aided them qualify for Euro 2020, which will be played following summer time.

What is remaining mentioned about him?

Werner has unsurprisingly gained several plaudits this season but his supervisor at Leipzig, Nagelsmann is pushing him to make improvements to and suggests he’s nonetheless not rather as good as Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski.

Nagelsmann stated: “I consider Robert Lewandowski is possibly amount one particular in Europe at the second.

“Timo Werner is of a different fashion, he has a excellent history – it relies upon a bit on how the staff desires to perform, the striker wants to suit the thought of the mentor and the concept of the crew.”

Getty Visuals – Getty

Nagelsmann has also unsurprisingly suggested Werner in opposition to leaving Leipzig

On the other hand, Werner’s Leipzig teammate Tyler Adams is total of praise for Werner, describing him as a ‘pleasure to enjoy with’.

Adams claimed: “He’s completely rapid, but that’s not one particular of the characteristics I would say sticks out the most. I would say a person of the attributes that sticks out the most is how several means he’s ready to score: from the ideal, the remaining, centrally.

“There’s just so lots of unique dynamics that you can in shape him in, and which is what tends to make him this sort of a exclusive piece.

“If you are ready to score in that numerous diverse methods, you’re heading to be ready to play at the maximum degree for a quite lengthy time, the greatest clubs in the environment, for the countrywide workforce scoring targets.

“He’s a pleasure to engage in with, clearly it helps make it effortless as a midfielder that you can just hit the ball more than the top rated and know that he’s going to capture it no issue what. He’s a great male and a excellent participant.”

How will he fit in if he leaves Leipzig?

As outlined, a quantity of Leading League golf equipment are fascinated in Werner but we’ve long gone for where he would suit in at Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Tottenham would only consider signing him if Kane still left, even though City’s prospective ban from European competitions for two seasons will make it significantly less possible that he would sign up for Pep Guardiola’s aspect.

Liverpool

A lot of are questioning who Werner would exchange out of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino if he joined Liverpool but we feel Klopp could consider and suit him in along with the lethal trio.

Werner has been participating in a slightly deeper purpose so we could see Klopp carrying on Nagelsmann’s get the job done by enjoying him in an attacking midfield position.

The front a few were the ‘fab four’ when Philippe Coutinho was at the club but Werner’s arrival could restore that. It will surely be a cocktail for the major metallic attacking football that the Liverpool boss needs.

Werner would bolster Liverpool’s by now amazing assault

Chelsea

If Werner moved to Chelsea though, we could see Werner foremost the line for Frank Lampard’s adult men.

Tammy Abraham has been a breath of fresh new air with 15 goals this season but there are nevertheless doubts as to whether he’s a top course striker. Werner has proved he is 1 of Germany’s best strikers so would possibly displace Abraham in the Chelsea staff.

Werner’s potential to participate in deeper could even see him adopt a wrong nine purpose and hence convey Chelsea’s wingers into matches a lot more, a little something the likes of new signing Hakim Ziyech would relish.

Could Werner be the top course signing to get Chelsea to the upcoming amount?

Manchester United

It would seem like the Pink Devils are joined to every person in the transfer market but Werner’s presence would make United an attacking pressure, linking up with the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Who knows, perhaps Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho could be a teammate of Werner’s at Old Trafford. Get these two in and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males will be catapulted into title contention.