The United Airlines flight was diverted after passengers turned into sneezing disorders

A United Airlines flight to Newark International Airport was diverted to Denver, Colorado on Sunday after passengers became disturbed by a passenger who was sneezing and coughing amid coronavirus fears.

Flight 1562, departing from the Colorado Eagle County Airport, made the unplanned stop in Denver due to the behavior of passengers angry and coughing and sneezing.

According to local media, passengers refused to listen to crew members, causing the aircraft to divert. Three were taken off the plane on arrival.

United Airlines told KCNC-TV that the interested passenger was screened. Officials determined that the passenger was simply suffering from seasonal allergies and had no fever.

The event comes as coronavirus fears in the United States continue to increase. Several airlines, including American Airlines, Delta and United, have announced cuts to domestic and international flights.

President Trump announced Monday his administration’s plans to provide financial assistance to Americans and industries affected by the fear of coronavirus.

As reported by Breitbart News:

The president announced he would meet with lawmakers in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to discuss payroll taxes, hourly financial assistance for employees, small business loans, and financial assistance for the airline industries. and cruises.

“It is not your fault and this is not your fault,” Trump said of those financially affected by the ongoing fight.

The president’s solutions echoed several proposals detailed by John Carney, Breitbart’s senior economics editor, on Monday morning.

According to the New York Times database, there are 730 confirmed virus cases in 36 states, as well as in Washington, DC. The death toll in the United States was 26 on Tuesday morning.