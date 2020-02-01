The United Kingdom has officially left the European Union

After years of uncertainty over Brexit, which saw significant changes in political power for the United Kingdom, the United Kingdom has formally left the European Union on Friday night at midnight local time. The UK formally voted to leave the European Union in 2016, but years of uncertainty about exactly how it would make its exit put things on hold for some time.

More recently, a deadline for reaching an agreement by 31 October 2019 has raised considerable fear among UK officials as it has struggled to come up with a plan that has pleased both the United Kingdom and the European Union with things like trade, and immigration.

When the October 31 deadline passed without agreement, the future of both the EU and the United Kingdom began to look volatile. However, the deadline for the United Kingdom to leave the EU ended on 31 January, regardless of whether an agreement had been reached or not.

The two governments have agreed to leave, but details remain to be seen on how their relationship will look. In the next 11 months, the United Kingdom will have the opportunity to negotiate new agreements with the European Union on the relationship its relationship will have.

Everything from trade and immigration to medical coverage and the economy is at the center, as the UK’s position in the European Union meant being part of a strong economy with an established set of laws. Unless there is an agreement, this future looks increasingly uncertain.

For the time being, however, the United Kingdom will remain similar to the previous one – as it will continue to abide by the rules and regulations imposed on it by the European Union. This period, called the Implementation Period, will allow the United Kingdom to continue to work in accordance with current standards while establishing a trade agreement.

But because the United Kingdom relied on so many goods and services from the European Union, it has a lot to do with the negotiations. Things like data sharing and data security regulations, water, electricity and gas or even negotiations on access to fisheries waters are a topic of discussion under the new agreement.

At the moment, however, anyone inside or outside the UK from the European Union is unlikely to notice many changes over the implementation period. The transition is not only necessary for those who work between the two areas or go to school in one area but come from another, but to maintain the economy as it currently is.