The United States and other nations are evacuating nationals as the virus spreads from China. The death toll in Hubei is 125

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA / BEIJING – An airplane that used to evacuate up to 240 Americans from a Chinese city that was at the center of a virus outbreak took off on Wednesday before dawn and is on its way to the U.S., a U.S. official said – The Associated Press with

The U.S. government has chartered the plane to fly diplomats out of the U.S. consulate in Wuhan, where the recent outbreak of the corona virus began, and other U.S. citizens. The aircraft will stop for fuel in Alaska before flying on to Ontario, California, the US embassy said in China.

Wuhan is the epicenter of a new virus that has infected thousands and killed more than 100 people. The official said Tuesday that the plane had left the city before Wednesday morning. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity as the officer was not authorized to speak publicly.

China’s Hubei Province, the center of a coronavirus outbreak that has spread across the country and overseas, meanwhile reported that another 25 patients in the province had died from the virus on Wednesday, and reported 840 new cases at the end of Tuesday.

Hubei’s health agency said in a statement that the province had recorded 125 deaths and 3,554 cases by the end of Tuesday. The outbreak started in Wuhan, the provincial capital. Most of the deaths and confirmed cases came from the city.

During the refueling stop of the US evacuation flight in Anchorage, the travelers are checked again for the virus. Hospitals have been notified and are ready to treat or quarantine infected people.

Officials at California’s airport, 56 km east of Los Angeles, have prepared facilities for receiving, reviewing, and temporarily housing the return migrants for up to two weeks, if the Centers for Disease Control deems it necessary, David Wert said. Spokesman for the County of San Bernardino.

“We are preparing for this case,” said Wert.

The virus has infected more than 4,500 people in China. Symptoms include fever, cough and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath or pneumonia.

China has blocked access to Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei Province to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus. In addition to the United States, countries such as Japan and South Korea have also planned evacuations.

Ontario International Airport was designated by the U.S. government about a decade ago to accept repatriated Americans overseas in an emergency, Wert said.

Airport personnel have trained for such an occasion, but the repatriation from China would be the first time the airport has been used for this purpose, he said.

Passengers are examined by CDC staff after reaching Alaska and no one with symptoms of illness is allowed to continue onward, the county of San Bernardino said in a statement.

Passengers will be checked again as soon as they arrive in Ontario, California. The area in which passengers are carried is removed from the passenger terminals and other public areas of the airport.

Hong Kong’s leader meanwhile announced that it would cut all rail links to mainland China and cut the number of flights in half as authorities in China and overseas wanted to curb the spread of the new virus. The number of confirmed cases rose to over 4,500.

A Boeing 767 chartered from Japan traveled to Wuhan to fly over its citizens. This was the first of two possible flights. South Korea also said it would send an airplane to the city in central China. France, Mongolia and other governments also planned evacuations.

China has blocked access to Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei Province to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus. The lock has imprisoned more than 50 million people in the most far-reaching disease control measures ever imposed.

The Japanese flight brought 20,000 face masks and protective gear, all of which were scarce as hospitals deal with an increasing number of patients. The city is building two hospitals in a few days to add more than 2,000 beds.

The U.S. health authorities advised people not to make unnecessary trips to part of China and not only to Wuhan and other areas most affected by the outbreak.

Asian equity markets fell for a second day and were worried about the global economic impact of the virus.

Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam, who was wearing a green surgical mask, said at a press conference that the train would stop at midnight on Thursday and the two stations connected to the mainland would be closed.

It stopped shortly before the border was completely closed, as North Korea and Mongolia did, but said that ferry and bus services to the mainland would also be discontinued.

China’s deaths from the new viral disease rose to 106, including the first death in Beijing, the Chinese capital, and 24 others in Hubei Province, where the first diseases were found in December.

According to the National Health Commission, 1,771 new cases were confirmed in China, which corresponds to an increase in the total national number to 4,515. It was said that 976 people were in serious condition.

The sharp increase in infections in recent days indicates that the virus has spread significantly from person to person. However, this could also be explained by increased surveillance efforts, said Malik Peiris, chair of virology at the University of Hong Kong.

Experts fear that the new virus will spread more easily than originally thought, or that it will mutate into a form that does so. It is from the coronavirus family, which can also cause colds and more serious illnesses like SARS.

Peiris, an adviser to the World Health Organization’s Coronavirus Emergency Committee, said it was comforting that the disease had not spread widely outside of China to the people who brought it from Wuhan.

China has reported eight cases in Hong Kong and five in Macau, and more than 45 cases have been confirmed worldwide. Almost all of them are Chinese tourists on the mainland or people who have visited Wuhan.

Thailand reported that six family members from Hubei were new cases and increased the number to 14. Taiwan confirmed three new cases on Tuesday, including two 70-year-old tourists from Wuhan, and increased the number to eight.

Infections have also been confirmed in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Germany, Canada, Australia and Sri Lanka.

The five American cases – two in Southern California and one each in Washington, Chicago and Arizona – are people who have recently arrived from central China.

The Chinese government has sent an additional 6,000 medical workers from all over China to Wuhan, including 1,800 to arrive on Tuesday, a commission official, Jiao Yahui, said at a press conference.

A boy was operated on in Wuhan after his 27-year-old mother was hospitalized as a “highly suspect” virus case, state television reported. The mother, who had a fever and cough, was 37 weeks pregnant or two weeks shorter than a normal full pregnancy.

The doctors wore protective masks and clothes for childbirth on Friday at Union Hospital.

“She was unlikely to give birth naturally,” said Zhao Yin, the hospital’s deputy obstetrician director. “After the child was born, the mother would have less pressure in the lungs and she could be treated better.”

In Beijing, residents of two villages in the eastern Pinggu district of the capital refused to allow outsiders to enter to escape the virus.

“The village has been closed,” said a member of the Beitumen village committee, who would only call his surname Guo, over the phone. He said the villagers could go out to meet their daily needs.

Another village, Jingyu, imposed similar restrictions, said a member of the local committee who would not give his name.

The Ministry of Education has canceled English skills and other tests for students wishing to apply to universities abroad. The ministry announced that the new semester for public schools and universities was postponed until the new lunar year.

Hong Kong announced postal services and most government offices remained closed until at least next week. The education department said the schools would reopen on February 17th.

Chinese financial markets were closed for the holidays, but the stock indices in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney all declined.

Beijing’s official response has “improved significantly” since the 2002/03 SARS outbreak, which also occurred in China. “However, fears of global contagion are not being resolved,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Airlines, resorts and other companies that rely on travel and tourism have suffered significant losses. Gold and bond prices rose as traders put money in safe havens.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange, one of the busiest in the world, announced that it would postpone the resumption of trading after the holidays by three days to Monday.

The new virus causes cold and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

It is believed that the virus has spread to people living in wildlife sold at a Wuhan market. China banned trade in wildlife on Sunday and urged people to stop eating meat from them.

,