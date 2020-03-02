the-united-states-announces-withdrawal-of-troops-in-afghanistan-when-the-aid-of-violence-ends

WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper explained Monday that the United States experienced started withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the 1st measures in what could be a total exit from the state in the up coming 14 months.

Talking to reporters at a Pentagon push conference, Mr. Esper mentioned that the initial withdrawal of troops, which would cut down the US presence in Afghanistan to eight,600 of the recent 12,000, should commence inside 10 days following the agreement of peace signed on Saturday between the United States. and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

"We will present superior religion and begin to withdraw our troops," Esper reported.

The announcement came when the Taliban declared new attacks towards Afghan forces. The bloodshed swiftly pale the hopes of a prolonged ceasefire or even further reduction of violence following a 7 days-extended drop in episodes throughout the nation. The renewed violence distribute worry among the Afghans that the war would keep on with tiny respite.

An Afghan command was killed Monday by a Taliban sniper in Badghis province in northwestern Afghanistan, in accordance to Hasibullah Massoud, an Afghan army commander there. In the Balkh province in the north, the Taliban attacked numerous checkpoints in a 3-hour taking pictures. A few Afghan soldiers were being hurt, explained Mohammad Hakim, a community police commander. And in the east, a bike with explosives killed a few civilians and wounded seven during a soccer match in Khost province. Taliban officers denied obligation for the attack on Khost.