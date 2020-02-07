The United States approves the sale of LRASMs to Australia for up to $ 990 million

February 7 (UPI) – The U.S. Department of State has approved a possible sale of up to 200 long-range AGM-158C missiles and related equipment to the Australian government for an estimated cost of $ 990 million, the Defense Security Cooperation said.

According to the DSCA, Australia’s application also included support and test equipment, technical publications and documentation, personnel training, training equipment, technical support from the US government and contractor representatives, and technical and logistical support.

“This proposed sale will support the United States’ foreign and national security objectives. Australia is one of our key allies in the western Pacific,” said DSCA, announcing the sale approval. “The strategic location of this political and economic power makes a significant contribution to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region.”

The AGM-158C LRASM long-range anti-ship missile is a disguised anti-ship missile with more sophisticated autonomous targeting capabilities than the current U.S. Navy harpoon anti-ship missile, which has been in use since 1977.

The LRASM manufactured by Lockheed Martin has been in use since 2018.

In February 2019, Lockheed received a $ 33.4 million order to redesign, integrate and test high-frequency sensors for the missiles as part of a cost-cutting initiative.

The DCSA announcement states that Australia plans to deploy the missiles on F-18 aircraft and to support the Australian Navy’s potential maritime partnerships. It is the first time that Australia has bought these missiles.