The United States begins the critical week in the COVID-19 battle, but 8 states still have no orders to stay home

The death toll in New York, the state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, was “effectively flat” for the second consecutive day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in his daily press conference Monday.

The overall death toll rose from 599 to 4,758, while Cuomo expressed cautious optimism in the daily increase in new hospitalizations (358) and new ICU hospitalizations (128).

Cuomo said there were some signs that the spread of the virus in New York has slowed down, but he warned: “It could still go in any way.”

The current tension over the state mix of public and private hospitals in New York City, he said, is “unsustainable at this rate”.

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, said that a shortage of medical professionals is replacing the lack of equipment as the city’s primary need, asking for an additional 45,000 clinical staff for April.

“Increasingly, the challenge will be staffed,” de Blasio told reporters outside a surgical gown manufacturing facility. “We need these supplies, but we also need heroes to wear them.”

“Peak death week,” says the admiral

The Trump administration itself is preparing for a difficult week in the battle against coronavirus, with the hope that physical removal measures and home orders seen across the country will help the number of cases and deaths drop next week.

“It will be the peak of hospitalization, the peak of the week in ICU and, unfortunately, the peak of the week of death,” said Admiral Brett Giroir, a physician and member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Giroir raised particular alarm for the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the city of Detroit.

Harlem Hospital nurses organize a rally to demand greater access to PPE to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in front of Manhattan hospital on Monday. (Aleksandra Michalska / Reuters)

More than 9,600 people died from the virus in the United States, and the country is the world leader in confirmed infections at almost 338,000, according to data from the coronavirus resource center at Johns Hopkins University.

A report by the Inspector General’s Office for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) released on Monday indicates that three of the four US hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. The report also states that hospitals expect to be overwhelmed as cases spread to the expected peak.

The report warns that different and widely reported problems are feeding each other in a vicious circle. Such problems include insufficient tests, slow results, scarcity of protective equipment, shortage of respiratory machines for seriously ill patients and destroyed personnel anxious for their own safety.

“There is this type of domino effect,” said Ann Maxwell, assistant inspector general of DHHS. “These challenges play each other and exacerbate the situation. There is a cascading effect.”

The inspector general’s report is based on a telephone survey of 323 hospitals across the country, March 23-27. With hundreds of new coronavirus cases every day, the situation is becoming more serious for many of the nation’s 6,000 hospitals.

In most people, coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms. Others, especially the elderly and those with underlying health problems, may develop life-threatening respiratory problems.

Soldiers take part in a fan training session at a military field hospital at the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle on Sunday. Officials said the facility, which will be used for people with medical problems unrelated to the coronavirus epidemic, has over 200 beds and is ready to receive patients. (Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press)

One problem is the test: the lack of tests and slow results mean that hospitals need to keep patients with coronavirus disease unconfirmed longer.

This occupies precious beds and uses protective devices such as clothes, masks and shields for the face, as doctors and nurses must assume that patients with symptoms of difficulty breathing may be positive.

The increased workload increases stress for clinical staff, who are also worried about not being able to protect themselves adequately.

“Health workers feel like they are at war right now,” an investigator from the New York City hospital told inspectors general investigators. “They are seeing people in their 30s, 40s and 50s die. This requires a great emotional tribute.”

Doctors who make life or death decisions

Many hospitals are responding by improvising their solutions. Some have explored the purchase of masks from nail salons due to the shortage of personal protective equipment or PPE. Others have tried to prepare their own hand sanitizer by mixing the ultrasound gel with alcohol from local distilleries.

Overtime and increased use of supplies are increasing costs as many hospitals experience a revenue crisis because elective interventions have been canceled.

WATCH | Disputes over masks, equipment emerges:

Provincial and municipal leaders are criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump for attempting to block N95 mask exports to Canada. 04:52

Rural hospitals may be particularly vulnerable to a large workload due to a limited number of beds and smaller staff.

The head of a group representing for-profit hospitals said on Monday that, in addition to the report’s problems, facilities are finding that COVID-19 patients take a long time to recover.

“We are finding that the length of their stay is much longer than comparable diseases such as pneumonia and the flu and they require many medications,” said Chip Kahn, president of the Federation of American Hospitals.

How to prioritize the use of fans, life-sustaining breathing machines, is one of the most troubling questions. Hospitals from Louisiana to New York and Michigan are already facing an expected shortage, the AP reported last week.

“The government must provide ethics guidelines if healthcare resources are limited and decisions about which patients to treat must be made,” an official from the hospital in Broward County, Florida told the inspector general’s office. “Are doctors responsible for their decisions if this happens?”

Over 90% of US residents are subjected to some sort of home residence order.

The exceptions are eight states, all with governors of the Trump Republican Party: Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. Georgia, which recorded 6,600 cases and more than 200 deaths, ordered residents to stay home, but later allowed some beaches to reopen.

In Washington, D.C. and in other places, some people have broken the guidelines for physical removal over the weekend. The sun and heat have brought hordes of people on cycle paths and open spaces near the Potomac River. While a number of people wore masks, some groups moved together in the immediate vicinity.