The United States blames Iran for the crash of the Ukrainian jet and undertakes to investigate

WASHINGTON – The US pledged “appropriate action” on Friday in response to its assessment that an Iranian missile was responsible for shooting down a Ukrainian plane that crashed outside Tehran when the Iranian government denied it, killing everyone To have contributed 176 people on board.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo became the senior US official who blamed Iran directly after Canadian, Australian and British leaders announced similar intelligence conclusions on Thursday. “We think it is likely that this aircraft was shot down by an Iranian missile,” he said.

Pompeo said that an investigation into the incident would continue and that he “is confident that we and the world will take appropriate action in response.” The leaders said the plane appeared to have been accidentally hit by a missile landing.

Earlier on Friday, Iran denied allegations from the West that one of its own missiles had shot down the jetliner that crashed off Tehran early Wednesday, hours after Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq the murder of his colonel general in an American avenge airstrike last week.

“What is obvious to us and what we can safely say is that no missile hit the plane,” Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran’s National Aviation Department, told a press conference.

“If you are really sure, you should come and show your results to the world,” he added.

Hassan Rezaeifar, head of the Iranian investigation team, said it could take more than a month to recover the data from the black box flight recorders, and the entire investigation could go into the next year. He also said Iran could ask international experts for help if it could not extract the flight records.

The ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases left no casualties and hoped that the standoff due to the murder of General Qassem Soleimani would end relatively peacefully, despite the fact that Iran has sent mixed signals that its retaliation is complete.

If the United States or Canada provide undeniable evidence that the plane was shot down by Iran, it could have a dramatic impact on public opinion in Iran, albeit unintentionally.

The Iranian public gathered around the leadership after the assassination of Soleimani last Friday. Hundreds of thousands took part in the general’s funeral processions in several cities in an unprecedented demonstration of grief and unity.

However, sentiment in Iran is still bad when the government took massive action at the end of last year against protests triggered by an economic crisis exacerbated by US sanctions. Several hundred demonstrators are said to have been killed in the crackdown.

These cracks could quickly clear up if the Iranian authorities were held responsible for the deaths of 176 people, mainly Iranians or Iranian-Canadian dual citizens. Iran continues to point to the US military’s accidental shooting down of an Iranian airliner in 1988, in which all 290 people were killed on board, as evidence of American hostility.

US, Canadian and British officials said Thursday that it was “very likely” that Iran shot down the Boeing 737, which crashed near Tehran early Wednesday. US officials said the Jetliner may have been wrongly classified as a threat.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country lost 57 citizens in the crash, said: “We have intelligence agencies from various sources, including our allies and our own intelligence agencies.”

“The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile,” he said.

US officials did not say what message they had that indicated an Iranian missile that was believed to be fired by the Russian gate system, known to NATO as SA-15. However, they recognized the existence of satellites and other sensors in the region, as well as the likelihood of communication interruptions and similar findings.

Western countries may be reluctant to share information about such a strike because they come from highly classified sources.

Videos checked by The Associated Press appear to show the last few seconds of the unfortunate airliner that had just launched from Iran early Wednesday.

In a video, a fast moving light can be seen through the trees while someone is filming from the ground. The light appears to be the burning plane crashing to earth while a giant fireball illuminates the landscape.

Someone outside the camera says in Farsi: “The plane caught fire. … In the name of God, compassion, the merciful. God, please help us. Call the fire department!”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said: “The missile theory is not excluded, but has not yet been confirmed.”

In a Facebook post, he repeated his request “to all international partners” – in particular the USA, Great Britain and Canada – to provide data and evidence that are relevant to the crash. He also announced plans to discuss the investigation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later on Friday.

Pompeo also called Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne to offer condolences to the Canadians who died in the crash. Support for full cooperation in all investigations, ”said the State Department.

Ukrainian Secretary of State Vadym Prystaiko tweeted that he and the president met with US embassy officials on Friday and received “key data” about the crash. The minister did not specify what kind of data it was, but said it was “processed by our specialists”.

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that aired late Thursday, Pompeo said that airliners need to know if it’s safe to fly to and from Tehran.

“If the international community has to close this airport, it should be like this,” he said. “We have to get to the bottom of this very, very quickly.”

The German Lufthansa airline announced that it and its subsidiaries would, as a precaution, cancel flights to and from Tehran for the next 10 days, referring to the “unclear security situation for the airspace around Tehran Airport”. Other airlines have made changes to bypass Iranian airspace.

The UK Foreign Office has advised against all trips to Iran and all flights to, from or within the country.

State-owned Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying that Iran had invited both Ukraine and the Boeing company to participate in the investigation. He later said a Canadian delegation of ten had traveled to Iran to help the families of the victims.

Iran originally announced that Boeing would not be allowed to participate in the investigation, which would violate international crash investigation standards. She later asked the United States Accident Investigation Agency to participate in the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced late Thursday that it would “evaluate its involvement”, but that its role could be limited by US sanctions against Iran. US officials have also expressed concern about the posting of workers to Iran as tensions escalate.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that his department would issue licenses to allow global investigators to travel to Iran and participate in the investigation.

According to rules established by a United Nations aviation organization, the NTSB is eligible to participate because the crash affected a Boeing 737-800 jet that was designed and built in the United States.

The French Aircraft Accident Investigation Agency, known by the French acronym BEA, is also participating in the investigation. The aircraft’s engine was designed by CFM International, a joint venture between the French group Safran and the US group GE Aviation.

A preliminary Iranian investigation report released Thursday said that the plane pilots never made a radio call for help and that the burning plane was trying to return to the airport when it crashed.

According to the Iranian report, the Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines suffered a sudden emergency shortly after departing Imam Khomeini International Airport early Wednesday.

These findings do not conflict with the effectiveness of a surface-to-air missile. Such missiles are said to explode near airplanes and crush them with grenade fragments. There is no need to score a direct hit, and a hit airplane may appear to turn back when it actually disintegrates.

Abedzadeh, the senior aviation official, said the authorities found two black boxes that were “damaged” but legible. You can provide further information about what caused the crash.