The United States’ Call for Coronavirus Deaths Under Administration, Fauci said

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s chief public health expert, says Britain will be ready for next week as America struggles to cope with the nation’s coronavirus deaths.

In an interview with CBS News’ ‘Face the Nation,’ Fauci said coronavirus status has not been prevented.

“I’m not saying we should drive. … That’s a tricky word. We want to drive. And the problem is that right now. What you need is what you see improving. in new cases, and then it starts to melt, ”he said.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added that while alarming some, the condition goes well beyond the search and should prepare the country for it, it has been reported. by NBC News.

“It’s shocking for some. There’s still a lot of excitement to know about it. But that’s all he can do before he turns around,” he said. “So just keep going, keep slowing down, keep doing body partying, because more than this week is going to come because it’s been a bad week.”

Surgeon General Jerome Adams sounded the same on Sunday, saying that next week “it will be our time for Pearl Harbor, it will be our 9/11 time,” making it difficult for many Americans to survive. “

Like Fauci, Adams strongly urges everyone to do their part to turn the knob and go beyond the problem.

As of Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has risen. at 333,173 and killed 9,536 as a result. Instead of this inexplicable detail, the shocking evidence of the U.S. Air Force in the collection of deaths caused by COVID-19. Analysts estimate the trip could end up killing more than 100,000 Americans.

According to Fauci, the death toll will continue after the cases that have been fixed for a week or two have been removed from the previous cases.

“So as you progress through most of the new cases that start to dry up, there will be a loss of one or two weeks. So we have to be prepared that while the prevention is still stable, We always see that face of death, “Fauci said on ‘Face the Nation.’

He added that COVID-19 cannot be eliminated and the disease can develop naturally, worrying about the importance of staying in the event of such an event.

“And that is why we insist on getting ready before, but more importantly, getting rid of the deadly drug and getting medical tests for things.” therapeutic, so hopefully, if we see growth again, we will get it. “We are not at the beginning of the current situation,” he said.

This film shows the Dr. Anthony Fauci in a news release on March 15, 2020; Predicts what could possibly mean 200,000 Americans alive to Photo: AFP / JIM WATSON

. [TrueTranslate images] fauci [t] gun [t] coronavirus [t] cbs [t] fight [t] attack [t] shop [t] covid-19