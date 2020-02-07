The United States Coronavirus Task Force is stepping up screening and providing $ 100 million in aid

February 7 (UPI) – Centers for disease control and prevention and state security announced on Friday that they will step up efforts to screen travelers arriving in the U.S. for the novel 2019 corona virus.

In addition, President Donald Trump’s Novel Coronavirus Task Force said the government has provided $ 100 million in foreign aid to help fight outbreaks in China and other affected countries, Stephen Biegun, deputy foreign minister, said during a press conference.

“This aid signals strong US leadership in response to this outbreak,” added Biegun. The country “remains the most generous donor in the world,” he continued.

During a press conference headed by all members of the President’s Task Force, which included representatives from several federal government agencies, officials noted that the government’s travel policy, which came into force on Sunday, is “aggressive” but necessary to the American public protect.

According to CDC director Robert Redfield, there are more than 31,000 confirmed cases of nCoV 2019 and 600 deaths attributed to the virus by Friday. In addition, there were more than 300 cases in 27 other countries, including 12 in the United States, and 69 cases of personal transmission outside of China.

“The risk to the American public remains low,” said Redfield, adding that the “constant tracking of contacts” from the 12 confirmed cases is still ongoing to assess who may have been unintentionally exposed to the virus.

“We are vigilant in our efforts to meet the challenges of this new virus,” he continued.

All foreign travelers entering the United States by air, sea and land are subjected to three screening layers. Customs and the Border Guard will ask about the itinerary during routine passport controls and monitor travelers for symptoms of illness.

Next, medical personnel hired by the CDC asked travelers who were in mainland China about their health and possible exposure to the virus. Finally, CDC staff will conduct diagnostic tests on travelers at risk of exposure.

According to Redfield, the agency has more than 800 employees on site who are involved in screening. By Friday, the agency and its partners had checked over 17,000 travelers.

These efforts are related to the Trump administration’s decision to ban all foreign travelers arriving from mainland China from entering the United States. U.S. citizens who have traveled to China continue to be directed to eleven airports across the country, while the Coast Guard monitors all passenger and cargo ships arriving in ports with potentially exposed travelers and crew, security ministry secretary-in-office said Chad. F. Wolf.

Although the World Health Organization has spoken out against travel restrictions, task force officials emphasized that US policy was recommended and advocated by government public health experts. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said the guidelines are also in line with those of other governments in response to the ongoing outbreak.

Task Force officials also said more than 18 tons of medical equipment – including masks, coats, and respirators – had been received as a private donation and had been transported to Wuhan, China this week, where the reason for the outbreak was zero.

In addition, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said the US offer to send health professionals to Wuhan to help respond to outbreaks is “still on the table.” This offer has so far been rejected.

The task force was formed in late January after the first case of nCoV in 2019 was confirmed for an American citizen who had traveled to Wuhan. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the task force, noted that travel restrictions paused the spread of the virus in the United States and other countries that implemented it without the virus Disrupt flow of supplies and information for the outbreak response.

Regardless, he said that both drug treatment and a vaccine against 2019 nCoV have made progress. As of this week, two trials with the antiviral remdesivir and tests with a possible vaccine were carried out in mouse models. Aside from setbacks, he expects the vaccine to be tested on humans within two and a half months.