The United States has a “serious disadvantage” to combat Coronavirus

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Thursday proclaimed that the Trump administration, which claims it is its “incompetence and recklessness,” has “threatened the lives of many in our country” and has created the ground. game for one. -the payment system in the United States, as the fears around the new coronavirus carry a lot.

“Our country is at a great disadvantage compared to all other major countries on Earth because we do not guarantee the health of all people as a right,” Sanders said in an address on Thursday, citing millions of north -insured or uninsured Americans.

While we work to approve a one-stop Medicare payment system for everyone, the United States government today must make it clear that in the midst of this emergency, everyone in our country, regardless of income or place of residence, must be able to. get everything. of the health care they need at no cost.

Sanders made a similar proclamation during a Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon that “people now understand, especially with the coronavirus, that it’s crazy that we live in a nation where 87 million Americans are underinsured or underinsured and they cannot You should go to a doctor when you should.

“We need a Medicare program for everyone,” he added. “People have it.”

Sanders also accused the Trump administration of grave incompetence and recklessness in his statement on Thursday, adding that it has “threatened the lives of many in our country”:

His statements continue to Trump announcing the suspension of all EU flights for 30 days, starting at midnight on Friday.

“To prevent new cases from entering our shores, we will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Trump said of the Oval Office on Wednesday.