The United States has declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a health emergency

January 31 (UPI) – The United States has issued a public health emergency in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus in 2019. All US citizens who have returned from Hubei province in the past 14 days are exposed to a 14 day quarantine.

In addition, all foreign nationals, except for the immediate family members of U.S. citizens who have traveled to China in the past 14 days, are denied entry, said Alex Azar, Minister of Health and Human Services on Friday.

The temporary ban will take effect on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.

“The risk of infection for Americans remains low. We are working with these and previous measures to keep the risk low,” said Azar.

Azar says American citizens can still enter the U.S. from Hubei province, but they can be quarantined in a facility for up to 14 days. Other American citizens who have traveled to mainland China but not to or from Hubei may have been “quarantined” in their homes.

These measures will “improve our corona virus detection and containment capabilities,” said Azar.

Officials from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday that they had officially quarantined 195 Americans who had been evacuated from Wuhan, China. It was the first time in over 50 years that this drastic step had been taken.

The 195, which returned to the US on Wednesday on a plane chartered by the State Department, will be housed at the March Air Reserve Base in California for at least 14 days.

Officials said the action was necessary to contain the virus and prevent the spread of the community “as much as possible”.

The announcement follows reports that officials in Riverside County, where the base is located, set up their own quarantine on Thursday evening after one of the evacuees tried to leave the base.

A study published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that people may be able to pass the virus on to others before they show signs and symptoms. This so-called asymptomatic transmission of 2019 n-CoV is a relatively new finding.

The CDC has repeatedly stressed that understanding of the virus and its transmission will develop as new information arrives.

The last time the CDC issued mandatory quarantine was for smallpox in the 1960s.

“This legal system will protect the health of returned citizens, their families, and their communities,” the agency said. “Medical personnel will continue to monitor the health status of each traveler, including temperature controls and monitoring for respiratory symptoms.”

“If a person shows symptoms, medical care is readily possible. Even if a screening test from CDC’s laboratory results is negative, it does not mean that there is no risk to the person during the expected 14-day incubation period to develop, “said the agency.