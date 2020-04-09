The United States has recorded over 15,000 coronavirus-related deaths

New York state reported a record number of coronavirus deaths for the third consecutive day, although its trends in hospitalizations were more promising.

The state death toll from the pandemic has grown from 799 to 7,067 people, a significant part of all American deaths. The United States has recorded 15,774 deaths, according to the coronavirus resource center of Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, which updated its numbers early Thursday afternoon. The United States passed 1,000 dead exactly two weeks ago.

“Today we can say that we have lost many of our brothers and sisters, but we have not lost anyone because they could not get the right and best health care they could,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

Cuomo, who has repeatedly indicated the death toll figures in his state as a late indicator in his daily briefings, said funeral directors from outside the state will travel to New York to help with the staggering totals.

He indicated 200 new hospitalizations since the last briefing as a reason for hope. It was the lowest total “since this nightmare started,” he said, but over 18,000 remain hospitalized across the state.

“So far we are flattening the curve,” said Cuomo.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city could bury virus victims in temporary tombs if its morgues were overwhelmed, but this week said “we are not close to that.”

Workers are seen on Monday in Hart Island, the former site of a prison and hospital that is the burial place of a million-strong potter. The site could serve as a temporary burial place for COVID-19 victims. (Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters)

The mayor said Monday that officials explored the possibility of temporary burials on Hart Island, a strip of land on Long Island Sound that has long been the city’s potter’s camp. De Blasio told NY1 television station that under a contingency plan of the sort, the bodies of COVID-19 victims would be individually buried so families could later claim them.

“There will never, ever be anything like massacres or mass internment in New York City,” said de Blasio.

Alongside New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy reported that his state has seen over 1,700 deaths, with 1,523 people in intensive care for respiratory disease.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 427,460 coronavirus cases nationwide on Thursday, an increase of 32,449 cases from the previous tally. The CDC count was last updated at 16:00 on Wednesday. ET.

No agreement in Congress

While the nation and the economy are practically closed to stop the virus from spreading, a battle takes shape on a Capitol Hill that is practically closed.

On Thursday, the Democratic Senates blocked President Donald Trump’s $ 250 billion request to integrate a “wage protection” program for businesses paralyzed by the coronavirus epidemic, calling for protections for minority-owned businesses and money. for health care providers and state and local governments.

The Democratic Party’s demands sparked an energetic response from the majority leader to the Republican Senate McConnell, who implored them not to block “emergency aid that you don’t object to just because you want something more.”

“Nobody thinks this will be the last Senate word on COVID-19. We don’t have to do everything right now,” said McConnell. “We continue to work together, with speed and bipartisanship. We will overcome this crisis together”.

Thursday’s Senate development does not mean that the legislation is dead. Democrats and Republicans agree that help is urgently needed. The controversy affects over billions of Democrats who want to add to the legislation.

WATCH l The underlying health conditions put African Americans at risk

New data from some states indicate a racial disparity in the death toll between the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. 04:37

The future of the legislation is likely to be determined between the House of Democrats spokesman Nancy Pelosi and McConnell, who make much of their communication in public statements.

“One of the concerns we have about $ 350 (billion) original is that a lot of … people who are under-banked have not served on this basis,” Pelosi told NPR Wednesday. “So they don’t have sophisticated banking relationships like others do.”

Democrats released a plan that would add $ 100 billion to hospitals and other health care providers and $ 150 billion to state and local governments, as well as a 15% increase in the benefits of food stamps. They hope this will serve as a basis for talks with McConnell in the future.

At least 17 million unemployed Americans

The government is just starting to implement three previously approved bills to respond to the unprecedented coronavirus epidemic, which has caused serious damage to the economy in addition to personal tolls.

The massive infusions of federal money – the $ 250 billion required by the administration would add to the combined legislation that already amounted to around $ 2.5 trillion – are intended as a patch to help the US $ 21 trillion economy through the current recession, which is causing an economic downturn and unemployment spike overwhelming many state systems for providing unemployment benefits.

Incredible 16.8 million Americans have been thrown into unemployment in just three weeks, underlining the terrifying rate at which the coronavirus epidemic has brought global economies to their knees.

Volunteers wear personal protective equipment (PPE) suits before conducting coronavirus drive-through tests at Malibu City Hall in Malibu, California on Wednesday. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Numbers released Thursday by the world’s largest economy showed that 6.6 million American workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, in addition to over 10 million in the previous two weeks.

This means that more than 1 in 10 workers in the United States have been forced to quit a job since the crisis took hold, the largest and most rapid accumulation of job losses since the start of record keeping in 1948.

The real numbers could be even higher because state unemployment offices across the country have been overwhelmed with complaints and some people have been unable to get by phone or website.

The US unemployment rate in April could reach 15%, a number last seen at the end of the depression.

The Fed will be aggressive, says Powell

The Federal Reserve said it is taking further steps to lend up to $ 2.3 trillion dollars in support of the economy. The money will go to American families and businesses, as well as to local governments besieged by the coronavirus epidemic.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed’s role is to “provide as much relief and stability as possible during this period of limited economic activity.”

In a Brookings Institution webcast, Powell said the Fed intended to fully use its powers “with strength, proactivity and aggression until we are sure we are solidly on the road to recovery.”

He said that “every reason to believe that the economic rebound, when it comes, can be solid,” because the economy was doing very well before the virus hit.