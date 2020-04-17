The United States is grappling with how to drastically speed up the track of COVID-19 contacts

Before the state of Washington withdraws its domicile order, Seattle King County health workers want to be ready to eliminate any new spark of infection.

That task, they say, requires at least 20 other investigators to call people who test positive for coronavirus, track down their contacts and quarantine them. Without the extra help, the workers insist, the state cannot possibly be ready to resume normal daily activities.

“We are looking to build these teams and processes in the midst of a crisis,” said Sharon Bogan county spokesman.

The challenge extends far beyond Seattle. While federal officials are considering how and when to reopen the country, experts say the United States does not have enough public health workers to crack down on another outbreak, particularly those qualified to search for contacts, the key effort to find people to whom the virus may have been exposed.

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has estimated that 100,000 people may be needed, while Dr. Tom Frieden, former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), believes the number could reach 300,000.

Both estimates represent a daunting number as the combined federal, state and local public health workforce has shrunk and is now likely to be less than 280,000, according to some estimates.

Congress-approved budget for the CDC declined 10% between 2010 and 2019 when adjusted for inflation, according to the nonprofit group Trust for America’s Health, and this had a cascading effect at state and county level .

The problem inspired some new ideas, including the recruitment of Peace Corps volunteers, social workers with disabilities and public health students. San Francisco is training librarians, medical students and people who work for the city’s attorney’s office.

WATCH | Canada’s Challenges with Contact Tracking:

Canada calls for more people to help investigate coronavirus cases. 02:33

While the exact number of workers needed is under debate, a senior federal health official acknowledged this week’s mandate to find many more.

“Everyone agrees that our local and state public health capability is not ready to take it on a large scale without reinforcements,” said CDC’s Dr. Anne Schuchat, who oversees the coronavirus response work of the agency.

The extra workers would help conduct the tests, isolate disease cases and track down anyone with whom those sick people had had contact.

New funds approved for response efforts

It is imperative that such a system be in place before government officials loosen physical expulsion guidelines, reopen schools or revoke residency orders, Frieden said.

“If we have an explosive spread when we reopen, we will have to close again. It would be very harmful, not only economically but from a health point of view,” he said.

The United States government has channeled approximately US $ 800 million into the States for coronavirus response work which may include contact traces. And in addition to hundreds of staff members sent to states to help work on the coronavirus, the CDC has already assembled “community protection teams” from six to 12 people each to track contacts and study tools that could help with it. Some have already been distributed in states where the spread of the virus has been relatively low.

A smartphone belonging to Drew Grande, originally from Rhode Island, shows the notes he took for the contact track on Wednesday. Grande began keeping a log on the phone in early April, after hearing Governor Gina Raimondo urge residents to worry about the spread of the coronavirus. (Steven Senne / The Associated Press)

Little Rhode Island has nearly 100 people “focused solely on finding contacts,” reaching hundreds of contacts of infected people every day, Governor Gina Raimondo told reporters. He invited all state residents to take a minute each evening to write down who they physically met on that day and where those meetings took place.

“If I go out to the store, I will enter the date, which store I went to and then when I was there,” said Drew Grande, 40, of Cranston, RI. He started a contact diary on a known app on the phone after hearing the governor’s request.

The track record of contacts has changed in the past few months in the United States. When the first handful of infections have been identified, teams of 20 or more can be assigned to each confirmed case. Investigations often begin with one or two staff members conducting an in-person interview at a hospital bedside. Disease trackers could spend hours asking a sick person and their relatives who they had been in contact with since the symptoms emerged.

In-person interviews are often better, said Isaac Ghinai, a CDC disease locator assigned to work with the Chicago health department.

“There’s a value in looking someone in the eye. You can build a face-to-face relationship that you can’t always do over the phone,” he said. Some people feel comfortable sharing personal details over the phone, but others “require more cajoling”.

With hundreds of new cases emerging every day in Chicago, this type of attention to individual infections has largely stopped. Instead, the priority is large groups of particularly vulnerable people, such as those in nursing homes or homeless shelters. Many new confirmed cases are not examined and, when they are, interviews can only be done by two or three people and on the phone, Ghinai said.

Lack of test materials also

Could there be a digital solution? Apple and Google are collaborating on a contact tracking app and other efforts are using Bluetooth to collect data from phones that have approached an infected person. Seattle scientist Trevor Bedford has developed a digital interview that public health departments can use if they don’t have enough people trained in finding contacts.

Whatever the solution, it will take some time.

People need to be tested and diagnosed before the traceability of the contacts starts the march and tests remain limited in many parts of the country. This week, the Association of American Medical College sent a letter to the White House Coronavirus Task Force stating that testing materials and machines remain scarce.

President Donald Trump has abandoned the idea of ​​easing at least some restrictions as early as May 1st.

Some observers believe that restrictions may be eased first in places where the spread is low, if rigorous testing and contact traceability could prevent a sudden explosion in infections.

But Schuchat warned that “there is no way the whole country can ease mitigation on May 1 and the country is not experiencing a great renaissance.”