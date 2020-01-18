The United States is starting to dump sand on Miami Beach to combat climate change erosion

MIAMI – Dozens of trucks have started throwing hundreds of thousands of tons of sand onto Miami Beach to protect Florida’s tourist destinations from the effects of climate change.

“We have areas of erosion,” said Stephen Leatherman, a beach and environment expert at Florida International University.

“When the beach is critically narrow, there isn’t enough space for everyone to come here to relax, and perhaps more importantly, all of these buildings need to be protected,” he said on Friday.

Leatherman – known locally as “Dr. Beach ”- said that climate change-induced sea level rise is accelerating the erosion of the famous beach and coastal storms, particularly hurricanes.

The Army Corps of Engineers started this month’s $ 16 million operation, which is expected to dump 233,000 cubic meters (8.2 million cubic feet) of sand on eroded areas in Miami Beach by June.

Every day, trucks tip between 100 and 250 loads of 22 tons of sand each onto the beach, the army said in a statement.

“Some people say it’s like throwing millions of dollars into the ocean every year and maybe they’re right, but we have to do it. We have to have the beach here,” Leatherman said.

“South Florida is considered zero ground for climate change,” he said. “I mean we not only have beach erosion, we also have floods during the flood, which is now happening all too often when some roads are flooded.”

A tidal wave is a particularly high spring tide.

The project is part of a federally-funded $ 158 million plan to protect Miami from hurricanes and control beach erosion.