The United States is striving to tighten regulations for aircraft service animals

Airlines could soon turn away cats, rabbits, and any other animal than dogs that passengers want to bring in the cabin.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced plans on Wednesday to tighten the rules for service animals. The biggest change would be that only dogs trained to help passengers with psychiatric needs would qualify.

Airlines say the number of support animals has increased dramatically in recent years and have worked to tighten the rules. In response to passengers arriving at the airport with pigs, pheasants, turkeys, snakes, and other unusual pets, they have imposed their own restrictions.

The U.S. aviation industry trading group praised the stricter rules. Industry officials believe that hundreds of thousands of passengers cheat the system every year by claiming they need their pet for emotional support. These people avoid flying animal fees, which are typically more than $ 100 each way.

“Airlines want all passengers and crew to have a safe and comfortable flight experience, and we are confident that the proposed regulation will help ensure a safer and healthier flight experience for everyone,” said Nicholas Calio, President of Airlines for America ,

Flight attendants also tried to contain the support animals and were satisfied with the changes proposed on Wednesday.

“Hopefully the days of Noah’s ark in the air will end,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants. The union leader said untrained pets had injured some of her members.

Veteran groups have joined the airlines, arguing that a boom in untrained dogs and other animals is jeopardizing their ability to fly with well-trained service dogs. In the past year, more than 80 veterans and groups of people with disabilities have advocated the ban on animals with emotional support in aircraft cabins.

In a briefing with reporters, department officials said they were proposing changes to ensure safety on flights. They also said that some passengers have abused the current rules.

The public has 60 days to comment on the proposed changes. You can take effect at any time afterwards.

The transportation department suggests a narrow definition of a service animal – it would be a dog trained to help a person with a physical or other disability. At the moment, passengers were allowed to take many other animals with them when a doctor told them they needed the animal for emotional support.

The proposal would prohibit airlines from banning certain types of dog breeds – Delta Air Lines, for example, bans pit bulls – but airline employees could refuse to mount animals that they consider to be a threat to other people.

It would also block the current practice of many airlines to require pet owners to fill out documents 48 hours in advance. A department official said that the practice can harm disabled people by preventing them from taking their companion dog on last-minute trips.

The proposal would also end the rarely seen use of miniature horses as service animals, although an official from the transport department indicated that the agency is ready to reconsider this provision.

The airlines could also require service animals to be kept on a leash or belt and fit in the footwell of the handler. You could limit the passengers to two service animals each, although it is unclear how often this happens according to the applicable regulations.