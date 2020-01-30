January 30 (UPI) – Officials from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday the first personal transmission of the novel 2019 coronavirus in the United States. It is the sixth case across the country.

The new case, the second in Chicago, is the husband of the first confirmed travel-related case in town. The man did not travel to China – a sign that the virus known as 2019 n-CoV was spreading through close contact.

“The risk to the general public in Illinois remains low,” said Ngozi O. Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, on Thursday. The case involves “extremely close contact. The virus does not spread throughout the community.”

The U.S. is the fourth country to report human-to-human transmission, and South Korea also reported its first secondary transmission of the virus on Thursday. China and Germany have already reported cases, and the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that there may be two more cases without locating them.

CDC director Robert R. Redfield said Thursday experts don’t know how easily or quickly the virus spreads.

The agency does not advise Americans to take additional precautions – such as wearing face masks – that go beyond what is usual to prevent respiratory infections, including the flu.

The U.S. Department of State warned in a Level 4 travel report Thursday not to travel to China because of the corona virus.

Ezike said public health investigators who work with the CDC have been investigating several other close contacts of the Chicago woman since she returned from Hubei province in China – Ground Zero for the virus.

The woman in her sixties stays in the hospital and is doing well, said Ezike.

Her husband started reporting symptoms earlier this week. He was hospitalized and isolated, and he’s fine, officials said. On Thursday they received a laboratory confirmation from the CDC that he has n-CoV in 2019.

Officials believe that the virus was transmitted from the woman to her husband after she became symptomatic. There were concerns that n-CoV can be transmitted in 2019 before symptoms appear.

The CDC works with the hospital that treats both patients to ensure that healthcare workers are adequately protected.