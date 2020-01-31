The United States sanctioned Iranian nuclear power chief Ali Akbar Salehi for nuclear violations

January 31 (UPI) – The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed fiscal sanctions on Iran’s nuclear chief and ordered his US-related assets to be frozen as tensions between Washington, DC and Tehran continue.

The Ministry of Finance sanctioned Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency, on Thursday, saying the agency had played an important role in violating Tehran’s nuclear regulations.

Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran, told reporters that the AEOI “exceeded the limits of its uranium reserves and enrichment levels”.

The Trump administration also extended the exemptions on Thursday to allow foreign companies to continue their non-proliferation efforts in Iran’s nuclear sites, including the Bushehr plant in southern Iran, which will be upgraded for peaceful purposes under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Trump pulled the United States out of the Six Nations Pact in 2018 and reinstated economic sanctions.

On Friday, Tehran denounced the new sanctions and said they taste like “despair”.

Iran’s Department of State spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the sentences are unfounded and should divert attention from Trump’s impeachment process.

“(Sanctions) will have no impact on the development of the peaceful nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

“It is not the first time that he has been placed on the list of illegal and unilateral sanctions, just as it is not the first time that our nuclear scientists have been targeted by the hostility of the United States and the Zionist regime.”