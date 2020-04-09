The United States shares, get creative in the hunt for medical supplies

With the federal warehouse drained of protective equipment, the states turn to one another, private industry and anyone who can give in to a desperate bid to find respirators, gloves and other supplies for doctors, nurses and other front-line workers.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday that the federal coffeehouse officially designed at least this month after it could meet just a slice of state demand.

The development is not a complete surprise. Last month, President Donald Trump told governors to take care of their own needs. The United States said they were trying but an offer in a global market for supplies was very competitive and expensive, putting states against each other, their own hospital systems and other countries, including the US government.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said his state has pursued various means of obtaining personal protective equipment since the severity of the coronavirus outbreak became apparent.

“Whether it’s the commercial market, whether it’s overseas, whether it’s in partnership with other states, we’ve literally searched the planet for a variety of PPE,” he said.

States have also begun to work together, whether it forms regional alliances to create greater purchasing power or send supplies beyond hot spots.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said this week that his state, the nation’s largest resident, plans to spend nearly $ 1 billion to buy 500 million masks from May through July and plans to distribute them to all Western US state authorities. said they would not set up a new supply chain, but rather shared with states in great need. California spent $ 1.4 billion on medical equipment even before announcing its ramped-up purchases.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she and her state are in the Great Lakes region to buy power. By last week, Michigan, with more cases than any other two states, had spent $ 130 million on medical supplies to address the crisis.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock said his state received five times as many masks in neighboring North Dakota as out of national stock. Vermont officials said they have been working with other New England states to get protective equipment.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today he will propose that states form a procurement consortium when he takes over as president of this fall’s Governor’s Association.

“If the federal government is not going to do it, then the states have to do it,” he said. “But what has happened now cannot happen again. And it cannot continue to happen.”

It is estimated that New York spent at least $ 1 billion on its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Even when the federal government distributed from its reserves, most states found that it provided only a fraction of what they needed. Earlier in March, the federal government said the nation would need as much as 3.5 billion masses of N95 respiratory mask over the next year. It released 11.7 million to states, just a fraction of the estimated needs, according to data released by the U.S. House Monitoring and Reform committee. Deliveries of other gear also fall well below the required amount.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, said the state has landed 27 times as many masks and gloves on its own as the federal government provides.

An AP analysis of reserve distribution data released this week by the House committee outlined what appears to be, at least at times, an unfocused approach in which the federal government has sent its supplies. Low-population states with relatively few confirmed COVID-19 infections received disproportionate amounts of some equipment, data show. Alaska and Wyoming, for example, received more than 300 respirators per confirmed case, while hard-hitting New Jersey received just six per case.

To be sure, the federal government is not completely out of the supply business, even with a blank national action. He’s buying gear overseas and turning it over to private companies to sell to the states, and is sending states money to help pay for coronavirus-related costs.

Still, governors are using whatever means they can to provide medical workers as public health officials warn of eruptions in more states.

Louisiana State University said its Baton Rouge campus is creating a manufacturing facility to produce 200,000 gowns for doctors in New Orleans, looking to build on an effort that a faculty member started in his garage.

The Iowa Department of Corrections has made inmates produce protective equipment, including more than 25,000 masks, 3,000 gowns and 5,000 face shields. In Texas, the National Guard is enlisted to assist with Prestige Ameritech, the nation’s largest producer of surgical mask masks. Arizona is buying 6 million N95 masks from a new production line created by Honeywell.

Arkansas, California, Oregon and Washington have sent fans to other states that are most in need of pressure. New Jersey was among the beneficiaries.

“As soon as we can raise our hands and say, ‘We’re in this,’ we will be more than happy to return the favor to any other place that is going through (it) as a hot spot,” New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy said.