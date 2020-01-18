The United States Space Force unveils official uniforms

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The newest branch of the military has unveiled its new uniforms.

The United States Space Force uniforms have the same camouflage look as the other branches. The USSF says it saves costs by keeping the traditional camo look.

Space Force chief General John Raymond was sworn in earlier this week by Vice President Mike Pence.

In December, Congress passed a new law that funds the Space Force, and President Donald Trump officially signed the new office.

