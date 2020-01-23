The United States wants to ban service animals from airplanes

Proposed new rules would limit the emotional support of animals on airplanes

The days of emotional miniature horses could be over.

The U.S. Department of Transportation wants to make flying an emotionally assisted animal more difficult. New regulations would ban all pets except dogs, and would allow airlines to deny passengers the right to have pets with them. It would also require airlines to request DOT-certified forms that confirm the animal’s good behavior and health (and its ability not to relieve itself on long flights), limit the number of animals to two per person and in the footwell of the handler on the plane.

Emotional support animals would also no longer be considered service animals.

The agency is currently asking for a public opinion on the proposed amendments to the Air Carrier Access Act. The public has 60 days to respond to the proposed changes.

As the agency said in a statement: “The department recognizes the integral role that service animals play in the lives of many people with disabilities and wants to ensure that people with disabilities can continue to use their service animals while reducing the likelihood that passengers will want them If you travel on airplanes with your pets, you can incorrectly claim that your pets are service animals. “

In an interview with the New York Times, Curt Decker, executive director of the National Disability Right Network, pointed out that the new rules are a result of the reduction in passenger traffic by airlines. “This (proposed rule) is entirely thanks to the airlines, which are reducing the space between the rows and pushing passengers into smaller and smaller seats, so that there is no more space for a service animal on some aircraft,” he said. “Tight space on planes is a nuisance to all travelers, but it is now preventing some people from traveling at all.”

