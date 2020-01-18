The United States will endeavor to determine whether ex-Ambassador Yovanovitch was at risk in Ukraine, Pompeo said

WASHINGTON – The U.S. State Department will do everything necessary to determine whether former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was threatened in Ukraine, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

Documents released this week showed that Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen, helped President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

They also showed that Parnas was involved in monitoring Yovanovitch’s movements before Trump removed them in May. Yovanovitch, a respected professional diplomat, was a key witness in the US House of Representatives investigation into Trump before he was indicted in December.

A Democratic adjutant announced late Friday that House Democrats will send additional text messages, photos, and other documents from Parnas for the impeachment proceedings against the Senate, which will be launched next week.

Some of the documents appeared to show communications between Parnas and an adjutant to Rep. Devin Nunes, the senior Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

In his first comments on the subject since the documents were released on Tuesday evening, Pompeo said he had never met or communicated with Parnas, adding that much of what had been reported on the subject would turn out to be wrong.

“We will do everything we can to assess whether something has happened there,” he told conservative radio host Tony Katz in an interview.

“I suspect much of what has been reported will ultimately prove to be wrong, but our obligation, my obligation as Secretary of State, is to make sure that we evaluate and investigate it. Every time someone suspects that one of our officers was at risk, we will obviously do so, “he said.

Yovanovitch testified that she received a night call from Washington warning that she urgently needed to return to the United States and that there were concerns about her safety.

Their potentially illegal surveillance could be an important part of Trump’s impeachment process, which officially started on Thursday.

Trump is accused of abusing his power and preventing Congress from exerting pressure on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a democratic political rival. Trump denies wrongdoing.

The documents released on Tuesday contained encrypted messages between Parnas, a Florida businessman, and Robert F. Hyde, a Republican congressional candidate in Connecticut, who belittled Yovanovitch and apparently reported on their movements in Kiev.

“It is always the case that we at the State Department do everything we can to ensure that our officials, not just our ambassadors, but our entire team, have the appropriate level of security,” said Pompeo.

“We are doing our best to ensure that no one is harmed, whether it was the last week at our embassy in Baghdad or the work in Kiev until the spring of last year as Ambassador Yovanovitch was there and still is ours today Embassy in Kiev, ”he added.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Interior also announced on Thursday an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of Yovanovitch. House prosecutors can call Parnas if the Senate allows a statement in the trial.