“The universe is teaching us a lesson for all the harm we do …”

Actress Tamannah Bhatia says, “Today we are like a cage”, and says that the universe has given us time to reflect facts.

“Lockway is a need of the hour and cases will increase if we do not follow the rules of social distance and limit outdoor activities until effective medical solutions are found,” Tamanna said.

"The universe is teaching us a lesson for all those who harm us …"

“This unprecedented crisis has killed so many innocent people and hurt the economy, especially small businesses. Maybe the universe is teaching us a lesson about all the damage that nature and animals have caused, ”he added.

Tamannah Letselhelp. Org has helped migrant workers in Mumbai. They have managed to procure more than 100 tonnes of food products and meet the needs of more than 10,000 people in slums, shelters and old age homes across Mumbai.

“The team at Let’sHelp.org and I are committed to ensuring that no one goes to bed without food and we are currently using migrant workers to help with basic amenities. Start practicing donations in any form until you feel the situation is under control. Don’t just look out for yourself, look out for the good of all, “he added.

