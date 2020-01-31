The university cancels the study abroad because of coronavirus

UPLAND, Indiana (CNN) – An Indiana university has canceled study abroad in China due to Wuhan coronavirus concerns.

Taylor University in Upland, Indiana, has canceled the first semester of a business-related program sending students to Xi’an, China.

The Center for Disease Control warns of unnecessary trips to China.

“China is an emerging economic power around the world and this will be an opportunity for students to learn in this environment,” said Jim Garringer, director of media relations. “At the same time, we want to bring them back safely and reunite with their mothers and fathers.”

The university has two students and a professor who recently returned from China. Although they were not in Wuhan, the school asked them to stay off campus for two weeks. This is the time it takes to recognize the symptoms of the coronavirus.

LAST STORIES: