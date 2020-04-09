The University of Hawaii offers students an alternative scoring system for disruptive coronavirus spring semesters

The University of Hawaii is giving its students the option of choosing credit or no credit rather than letter grades for the spring semester, according to an email sent to students.

“UH recognizes that the academic, personal, and financial status of students, faculty, and staff has been suddenly transformed,” the email said. “The guidelines developed by the screws were then issued to hundreds of campus faculty for consultation.”

Final scores are expected to be out May 20, and students have until May 22 to choose between options. Those who choose credit or non-credit will have a transcript note that says, “Semester disrupted by COVID-19.”

Faculty will continue with the grading and grading period of this semester award through MY UH, a student website.

The email said if students receive a letter grade of C or better, credit may be chosen, and students with C- or lower may opt for no credit, which would not affect their GPA.

Donald Straney, vice president for Academic Planning and Policy, said UH is working on changing and clarifying the scoring policies for the spring semester. He added that the university will go back to scoring letters in the summer – if COVID-19 clears them. The policy will be available to the public on April 17.

Straney also said UH had been discussing the policy change before the spring.

“Students know their situation the best,” he said in an interview. “I just wanted to make sure we got out something quick.”

All 10 campuses moved to online in-person classes on March 23 as a precaution for coronavirus pandemics. The campus is closed to the public, but dormitories and other campus facilities such as libraries remain open. Students living in their dorms packed up and moved home.

The UH student government passed a resolution on March 26 to encourage the university to consider the grading transition, while the faculty Senate was working on changing the grading rules.

Raiyan Rafid, vice president of Associated Students at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, said the option would help students while they are adapting to online learning and moving back home. He noted that the decision would ease the stress on classes for students on scholarships or financial aid.

“In this difficult time, classes are the last thing that students should worry about,” he said. “There are options for deciding whether or not to post-class credit to give students the flexibility they need.”

UH Manoa Associate Specialist Julianne Walsh said she missed sharing a classroom with her students, but is “glad we will finish the semester strong and students have options for what works best for their unique circumstances.”

“We all want to get into this isolation with strong relationships, support, and positive moments and memories,” he said in an email. “If that means extending deadlines for final assignments and assessments, I’m happier than that. And I appreciate how my student also supports me as I juggle working with kids at home.”