The University of Iowa Dance Marathon ends in its 26th year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – Twenty-four hours of dance on Saturday evening for the 26th annual dance marathon at the University of Iowa. The so-called “Big Event” celebrates the year-round commitment of the students to the children and families who are looked after by the Stead Family Children’s Hospital of the University of Iowa.

Since 1994, the dance marathon has raised more than $ 27.5 million by 2019. Only $ 31,000 was raised in the first year. By 2019, the event raised $ 2,960,403.50. Totals for 2020 are not yet available.

For the big event, participants have to do without sleep, sitting and caffeine for 24 hours. Live entertainment and speakers leave nothing to be desired.

“This is my fifth year in this role and the Dance Marathon Big Event is still my favorite day of the year,” said Tracey Pritchard, assistant director, earlier this week. “It is breathtaking to see the difference a committed group of students can make. This year has been a privilege to work with these incredible, passionate students who have joined this fight for children and families fighting child cancer at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. I can’t wait to see what thousands of us can do if we join together for 24 hours to support our families, raise money, celebrate and fight for them! ”

The University of Iowa Dance Marathon is considered the third largest event of its kind in the country.