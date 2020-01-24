The University of Maastricht is said to have paid cyber hackers up to 300,000 euros

According to Volkskrant, the University of Maastricht paid between 200,000 and 300,000 euros as a ransom to cyber hackers.

It is believed that the university was forced to make a payment because its backup system along with the main system, the paper said, was attacked with Clop ransomware.

Before the Christmas break, hackers broke into the computer system and only gave the key to the employees to get back in after payment, as can be read on the Observant website.

Volkskrant now claims that the backup was available on university servers and contained personal data from students and staff from previous years. According to reports, the hackers also blocked financial information, the e-mail system and intranet access on December 23, 2019.

The University of Maastricht did not respond to the new claims, but organized a symposium to discuss what happened on February 5 and to share experiences. According to press releases, other systems were taken offline, the attack reported to the police and a hotline set up. The carbon black protection software has now been installed.

DutchNews.nl asked the University of Maastricht for a comment.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.