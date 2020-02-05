The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is preparing to refuse enrollment

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 / 10:55 AM CST / Updated: February 5, 2020 / 10:55 AM CST

Last year, US birth rates declined for the fourth consecutive year, according to the CNN.

UW-La Crosse (UW-L) is taking steps to prepare for the decline in enrollment that could occur in a few years due to fewer high school graduates.

Chancellor Joe Gow recently announced a long-term enrollment task force made up of university staff with expertise in demography, forecasting, and economics.

The task force will create a scenario of how things might look in the future and develop a strategy.

“We can’t expect the decline in Wisconsin high school graduates in 2025 or 2026 to just continue as we do and the same number of enrollments,” said Chancellor Joe Gow of UWL ,

The purpose of the task force is to be one step ahead of decline before it happens.

With more than 10,000 students, UW-L recorded a record number of enrollments this year.

The full report is expected to be completed by the end of the academic year.