The university says it will have no coronavirus grants

Harvard University said $ 8.6 million in aid will not be made with the aid that was granted as part of the U.S. government’s efforts to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus blockade. and bow to U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Tuesday that the university should not be taken. the money.

“Harvard will pay the money and they shouldn’t take it,” Trump said Tuesday in a White House press release.

Harvard said Tuesday it planned to save the money, promising to use it for student financial assistance, but not for institutional costs.

On Wednesday, the university reversed. Harvard has an endowment worth about $ 41 million, a fund so large that some have described it as “a hedge fund disguised as a university.”

Harvard will not accept funds from the CARES Emergency Relief Fund. Like most colleges and universities, Harvard has been assigned as part of the CARES Act. Harvard did not request this support nor has it requested, received or accessed the funds

– Harvard University (@Harvard) April 22, 2020

3/5 As a result, and the evolutionary guidance that is being given on the use of the Emergency Relief Fund for Higher Education, Harvard has decided not to seek or accept the funds allocated by statute. .

– Harvard University (@Harvard) April 22, 2020

5/5 We remain fully committed to providing the financial support we have promised our students. Read our full statement: https://t.co/2DDXJgb3ln

– Harvard University (@Harvard) April 22, 2020